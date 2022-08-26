scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

New research: Mosquitoes’ fail-safe sense of smell gets them past repellents

Simply put, this specialised olfactory sense goes against the common olfactory understanding of ‘one neuron, one receptor’. In humans, for example, whenever a smell hits the nose, it triggers a sensory receptor after which corresponding neurons carry the message to the brain.

mosquito sense of smell, Express Explained, mosquito, mosquito repellent, bug repellent, Explained, Indian Express Explained, Opinion, Current AffairsMosquitoes are intensely attracted to body odour and carbon dioxide.

If you have ever wondered how mosquitoes manage to sniff you out even when you are covered in bug repellent, scientists may have found the reason. A recent study published in the journal Cell has revealed that mosquitoes have an evolved, unconventional sense of smell that provides them with a fail-safe method to find humans.

“The canonical view is that olfactory sensory neurons each express a single chemosensory receptor that defines its ligand selectivity,” the study notes, adding that in the Ae. Aegypti mosquitoes that were studied, it was found that they had “many neurons co-expressing multiple chemosensory receptor genes”.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

Simply put, this specialised olfactory sense goes against the common olfactory understanding of ‘one neuron, one receptor’. In humans, for example, whenever a smell hits the nose, it triggers a sensory receptor after which corresponding neurons carry the message to the brain.

In mosquitoes, according to the study, different receptors can respond to different odours in the same neuron. So, even if one receptor family is impaired, it does not hamper the mosquito’s ability to find and feast on human blood.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...Premium
Understanding Cholas, the south Indian dynasty that left its imprint on S...
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respondPremium
Twitter stonewalls Parliamentary panel queries, gets a week to respond
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’Premium
Year later, Afghan media struggles to survive: ‘no law, only restrictions’

Mosquitoes are intensely attracted to body odour and carbon dioxide, and research in the past has found that eliminating entire receptors in mosquitoes that are used for decoding carbon dioxide does not stop them  from finding their human prey.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The latest study points to the reason why this might be happening. The research team behind the study said that they did not expect to discover this when they embarked on the research project. But the development is key to fighting back against these persistent human foes.

Advertisement

Mosquitoes transmit diseases like malaria, West Nile virus, Zika virus, and dengue among others. The researchers said they hoped that better understanding of the insects’ olfactory functions would  help humans design repellents that work better in keeping them at bay.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 04:04:51 am
Next Story

India as a foreign policy leader and balancer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Understanding Cholas, south Indian dynasty that left imprint on Southeast Asia

Premium
Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand Governor likely to send Soren's disqualification order to EC today

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?
Indira Jaising writes

Bilkis case: Will SC restore constitutional morality?

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Subject to conspiratorial scrutiny from day I joined: Ex-CJI Ramana

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel

Premium
Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Delhi: BJP leaders hold padyatra demanding Sisodia's resignation

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Explained: Chhattisgarh’s forest ‘by mistake’

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement