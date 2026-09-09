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Why a flat map fails to accurately depict Earth

There are many methods of portraying a three-dimensional shape on a two-dimensional surface, and each comes with tradeoffs depending on purpose. The new Equal Earth map adopted by the UN is no different.

MapNo flat map can accurately portray the three-dimensional Earth. Every projection involves trade-offs, depending on its purpose. Photo: Unsplash
Written by: Bhaskar Sarma
8 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 06:21 AM IST First published on: Sep 9, 2026 at 06:06 AM IST

The United Nations has adopted a resolution to shift away from the 16th-century Mercator map of the world towards one that more accurately depicts Africa’s vast size.

At a UN General Assembly session, 164 countries (including India) voted to adopt the 2018 Equal Earth design — with the US voting against the Togo-led resolution, and six countries abstaining. Since UN resolutions are not binding, it remains to be seen if or when governments, organisations and classrooms adopt it.

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