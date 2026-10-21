Why Google, Mozilla, other browsers blocked eMudhra certificates over security lapse

Some of the world’s biggest Internet browser companies, including Google, Mozilla, Apple and Microsoft, have taken action to block digital certificates associated with Bengaluru-based eMudhra, after a serious security flaw was detected in the company’s systems for generating cryptographic keys. The flaw could have allowed attackers to impersonate legitimate websites and intercept supposedly secure Internet communications.

Google blocked the affected website-certification keys through an emergency update to Chrome last week, while Mozilla used its centralised certificate revocation system to block them in Firefox. These protections were deployed without requiring users to update or restart their browsers. Apple and Microsoft also subsequently took action against the affected certificates.

The incident has raised concerns about the broader security of the Internet, which relies on a system of trust between browsers and certification authorities to authenticate websites and secure online communications. A lapse at even one certification authority could undermine this system, potentially allowing attackers to create fraudulent digital certificates, impersonate legitimate websites and intercept sensitive information. It also raises questions about the safeguards in place at organisations entrusted with securing large parts of the Internet’s infrastructure.

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What is the issue with eMudhra certificates?

The incident concerns eight intermediate certification authority (CA) certificates whose private keys were generated with insufficient randomness, making them potentially easy to decipher. Six of these certificates were meant for authenticating websites, while the remaining two were for digitally signing software. An independent security researcher, identified as Wayne, discovered the weakness and reported it to browser companies on October 17.

Cryptographic keys are central to how digital certificates work. A private key is meant to remain secret and is used to authenticate the identity of an entity, such as a website or software publisher. Generating such keys requires sufficient randomness to prevent outsiders from predicting or reconstructing them.

In eMudhra’s case, the weakness meant that attackers could potentially reconstruct the private keys associated with the affected intermediate authorities, in a mere matter or seconds. This could allow them to issue fraudulent certificates that appear legitimate, impersonate websites or make malicious software appear trustworthy.

eMudhra, and the role of certification authorities

Founded in 2008, eMudhra is one of India’s largest digital identity and security companies. It issues digital signature certificates, provides electronic signing services and supplies technology for authenticating online identities and securing digital transactions.

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The company is India’s largest certifying authority in the digital signature certificate market. According to its May 2026 investor presentation, it had approximately 38% market share by value, citing a 2024 Frost & Sullivan study. It operates in more than 35 countries and serves businesses, financial institutions and government organisations.

Certification authorities are organisations entrusted with issuing digital certificates that establish the identity of websites, individuals or organisations. These certificates form part of the Internet’s public key infrastructure (PKI), which allows users and computer systems to verify identities and communicate securely.

For instance, when a user opens a website beginning with HTTPS, the browser checks its digital certificate to establish whether it can trust the website’s identity and create an encrypted connection.

These certificates are issued through a hierarchy consisting of trusted root authorities, intermediate authorities and certificates issued to websites or other end users.

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In India, certifying authorities issuing digital signature certificates are licensed by the Controller of Certifying Authorities under the Information Technology Act, 2000. Other licensed authorities include Safescrypt, Capricorn and nCode. These domestic digital signature services are distinct from the global website-certificate infrastructure affected by the latest incident.

Potential reputational risk

In a statement on October 21, eMudhra acknowledged that the weakness originated during a key-generation exercise conducted on April 30, 2025. According to the company, a flaw during the process created a second set of weak cryptographic keys alongside the original strong keys. The weaker keys were subsequently published to browser trust stores.

The company has maintained that its infrastructure had not been compromised, no data breach had occurred and its physical and logical security controls remained intact. “However, this may have some reputational risks on eMudhra which cannot be quantified,” it added.

The company said the incident had no connection with its Indian digital signature certificate and eSign businesses, which operate on separate infrastructure. It also said that the affected global Transport Layer Security (TLS) business accounted for approximately 1% of its revenue, although the incident could carry reputational risks that could not be quantified. TLS is a vital cryptographic protocol that encrypts web traffic, authenticates server identities, and protects sensitive customer data.

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Separately, eMudhra said that only one of the affected intermediate authorities had been deployed in production, and none had issued certificates to end users. It said it was investigating the root cause and working with affected customers to provide replacement certificates.

Regulatory response

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, issued an advisory on October 21, warning about the compromise of eight eMudhra intermediate CA certificates.

The agency said the weakness arose from insufficient cryptographic randomness in the generation of private keys, making them susceptible to recovery. It warned that the compromised keys could potentially be used to issue fraudulent TLS certificates, impersonate legitimate websites and intercept or modify encrypted communications. The affected code-signing keys could also be misused to make malicious software appear trustworthy.

CERT-In advised users and organisations to install the latest browser and operating system security updates. Website administrators have been asked to identify certificates relying on the affected authorities, replace them where necessary and ensure that their systems have updated certificate trust stores.

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It also recommended monitoring certificate transparency logs for unauthorised issuance and strengthening cryptographic key-management practices. Users should not bypass browser certificate warnings or disable certificate verification.

Crucially, neither the advisory nor the browser companies’ disclosures establish if the compromised keys were actually used to steal users’ information. Google said no website certificates chaining to the six affected intermediate authorities had been recorded in transparency logs before its blocking action, limiting the possibility of fraudulent certificates being accepted by browsers enforcing these checks.