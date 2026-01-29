Economic Survey calls for social media age limit: How this will this tackle digital addiction

If the government were to act on the Economic Survey’s recommendation, it would add India to a growing list of countries which are considering measures to tackle children’s exposure to social media content, which can be harmful for them

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
4 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 03:39 PM IST
Social mediaLast year, Australia became the first country in the world to enforce a minimum age for social media use. AP Photo
Make us preferred source on Google

The Economic Survey 2025-26 has called on the government to implement age-based limits for social media usage for children and digital advertisements targeted at them, a proposal that could shake up companies like Meta and Google in what is their biggest user base market in the world. The Survey’s recommendation stems from the larger concerns surrounding “digital addiction” among young users.

If the government were to act on the Survey’s recommendation, it would add India to a growing list of countries which are considering measures to tackle children’s exposure to social media content, which can be harmful for them. The Survey particularly highlights Australia’s ban on social media for users below the age of 16, but stops short of advocating for a similar ban on such services.

Taking the lead

At least two Indian states – Andhra Pradesh and Goa – are looking at banning social media for children. In India, its data protection framework has stated that tech companies offering services to those under 18 years will have to seek consent from parents. India’s framework also prohibits behavioural tracking and targeted advertising to children. It has been notified but is yet to come into effect.

“Policies on age-based access limits may be considered, as younger users are more vulnerable to compulsive use and harmful content. Platforms should be made responsible for enforcing age verification and age-appropriate defaults, particularly for social media, gambling apps, auto-play features, and targeted advertising,” the Survey said.

Also Read | Australia social media ban on users aged under 16 kicks in: Why it could trigger a global crackdown

It also said that simpler devices, such as basic phones or education-only tablets, should be promoted among children along with enforced usage limits and content filters. This could reduce their exposure to harmful material, including violent, sexual, or gambling-related content, the Survey said.

Australian template

Last year, Australia became the first country in the world to enforce a minimum age for social media use, requiring platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Snap to block more than a million accounts of users below the age of 16. The Australian legislation, which has drawn criticism from tech companies but support from parents, is likely to set a template for a broader global push to tighten regulation of young users’ online safety.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | ‘Setting a clear boundary’: French MPs vote to ban social media for those under 15

According to the new law, called the ‘Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act’, age-restricted platforms will be expected to take “reasonable” steps to find existing accounts held by under-16s, and deactivate or remove those accounts, prevent them from opening new accounts, including prohibiting any workarounds that may allow under-16s to bypass the restrictions. Platforms also need to have processes to correct errors if someone is mistakenly missed by or included in the restrictions, so no one’s account is removed unfairly.

According to the Australian government, the restrictions aim to protect young people from “pressures and risks” that users can be exposed to while logged in to social media accounts. These come from design features that encourage them to spend more time on screens, while also serving up content that can harm their health and wellbeing. A government regulator, through a survey, had earlier found that more than half of young Australians have faced cyberbullying on social media platforms.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
The ‘discombobulator’: Weapon system that the US likely used in Venezuela
trump
Bulleh Shah’s shrine vandalised: How Sufi poet blended religious beliefs, challenged orthodoxy
Bulleh Shah
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
India EU
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran is the current Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India. (Express Photo)
Economic Survey sees FY27 GDP growth at 6.8-7.2%
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
'I’ve damaged my body myself’: Zakir Khan shares 'genetic illnesses in my family' as the reason behind long break from comedy; expert on modifying lifestyle early
Zakir Khan announced a health break last week
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Teach them early': Viral video of kids playing with reading lights in train triggers civic sense outrage
Children playing with lights in train civic sense debate
‘River of snow’ flows through village in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba; video stuns internet
heavy snowfall himachal pradesh
Watch: This Air India crew member’s final announcement after 35 years is pulling at the Internet’s heartstrings
To mark her retirement, Noopur cut a cake brought by her colleagues
'The best President of all time': Nicki Minaj calls herself Donald Trump's 'number one' fan, sparks online backlash
In a separate post, Minaj shared a TikTok video praising Donald Trump
EXPRESS OPINION
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
In India today, the urban is the new political — as an idea, beyond the city
Urban is the new political, better cities need good politics
Civilisational pride should remind us that our greatest achievements were born of openness, not insularity
Ruling party’s historic opportunity: Frame future without grievance, with pride
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement