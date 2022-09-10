scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Dolphin, porpoise: First time, avian flu is seen in cetaceans

This version of the virus, which has spread widely among North American and European birds, has affected an unusually broad array of species.

A dolphin swims along a boat in Ten Thousand Islands, off the coast of Everglades City, Fla., Dec. 2019. (Erik Freeland/The New York Times)

A bottlenose dolphin found dead in a Florida canal in the spring tested positive for a highly virulent strain of bird flu, scientists said on Wednesday. The announcement came a week after Swedish officials reported that they had found the same type of avian influenza in a stranded porpoise.

This version of the virus, which has spread widely among North American and European birds, has affected an unusually broad array of species. But these findings represent the first two documented cases in cetaceans, a group of marine mammals that includes dolphins, porpoises and whales.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

It is too soon to say how commonly the virus infects cetaceans, but its discovery in two different species on two different continents suggests that there have “almost certainly” been other cases, said Richard Webby, an influenza virologist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.

“Our surveillance activities on a global scale are never sensitive enough to pick up the only two events of this kind,” said Dr Webby, who was not involved in the initial detection of the virus but is now working with the Florida team on follow-up studies.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players

This strain of bird flu is known as Eurasian H5N1.

While experts emphasise that the risk to humans remains low, the spread of the virus to new species poses potential risks to wildlife and provides the virus with new chances to mutate and adapt to mammalian hosts. Besides birds, the virus has earlier turned up in foxes, bobcats, skunks, and seals.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 04:58:51 am
Next Story

September 10, 1982, Forty Years Ago: National Mourning

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life
Britain's New King

Charles ascends to a role he has prepared for all his life

Premium
Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra's journey: 'Congress must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune
Know Your City

How a friendly invite to a missionary led to the first Methodist Church in Pune

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

EC sends opinion to Governor on Basant Soren disqualification plea

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?
ICYMI

The All New Old Kohli: What did Kohli do differently in his 71st hundred?

Premium
Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release
Brahmastra Day 1

Ranbir-Alia film breaks Bollywood's curse, is biggest non-holiday release

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions
JOSAA Counselling

From choosing best IIT to deciding right engineering branch; IIT Prof answers questions

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Fake message from Adar's number, Serum Institute duped of Rs 1 crore 

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners
The Many Lives of Agyeya

Biography captures life of Hindi literature’s most iconic practitioners

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement