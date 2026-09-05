ISRO launches EOS-05: What are the different types of satellite orbits, and why do they matter?

The GSLV-F17 rocket carrying EOS-05 satellite lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. @isro/X

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Friday launched India’s first dedicated imaging satellite (EOS-05), which will operate in geosynchronous orbit, about 36,000 km from Earth.

India has several other active earth observation satellites in the lower Earth orbits (LEO) which circle Earth and periodically capture imagery over India.

In the geosynchronous orbit, the satellite remains stationary relative to Earth, and is able to watch the same region continuously, without gaps.

What are the different types of orbit? What advantage does each plane provide? And why do we need a satellite so high above the Earth? We explain.

What are the different types of orbit?

The European Space Agency (ESA) defines “orbit” as the curved path that an object in space follows around another object owing to gravity. In the case of satellites, the curved path they follow is around the Earth.