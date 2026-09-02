Chemotherapy can induce cold pains. How ‘brain circuit’ causing it was found

Cold allodynia specifically is known to be one of the side effects of oxaliplatin, a commonly used chemotherapy drug that contains platinum. Photo: Generated using AI

A team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, and Kolkata-based institute TCG-CREST have identified the “brain circuit” that involves the sensations associated with a certain side effect of chemotherapy known as “cold allodynia”. The discovery was published in the reputed journal Cell Reports in a research paper titled, “Parabrachial inputs to the parafascicular thalamus drive sensory and affective-motivational responses to cold-allodynia in mice”.

We explain what cold allodynia is, how scientists narrowed down its cause, and what the findings mean for humans.

What is cold allodynia?

Cold allodynia is a condition in which the sufferer may feel pain or distress from even a regular level of cold temperatures. It is one of the side effects that are part of “chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy”, which includes many chemotherapy-induced neural side effects such as temperature sensitivity, a feeling of pins and needles, or pain etc.