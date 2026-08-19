OpenAI is rolling out a separate version of ChatGPT for teenagers, with tighter restrictions on conversations around self-harm, suicide, eating disorders and sexual content as concerns grow over the impact AI chatbots can have on younger users.

The move comes amid mounting scrutiny of AI companies over cases where teenagers who died by suicide had extensively interacted with chatbots before their deaths. Families in some of these cases have alleged that the bots encouraged emotional dependence, reinforced harmful thoughts or failed to intervene adequately when users expressed suicidal intent.

One of the most closely watched cases involves 16-year-old Adam Raine, whose parents sued OpenAI last year. They alleged that ChatGPT had validated his suicidal thoughts and discussed methods of self-harm before his death in April 2025. OpenAI subsequently acknowledged that some of its safety protections could become less reliable over the course of long conversations.