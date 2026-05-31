‘Blue micromoon’ to be visible tonight: The science behind the phenomenon, explained

On Sunday (May 31), an astronomical event known as a “micromoon” will be visible in the night sky, and it will also be a “blue moon”. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated that just after sunset, a full moon will appear “slightly smaller and dimmer than usual.” This micromoon will be the “farthest, smallest, and dimmest Moon this year,” the space agency added.

Here is what to know about the phenomena, the science behind them, and how you can best spot the moon.

First, what is a blue moon?

Though the expression “once in a blue moon” implies a rare or unusual occurrence, a blue moon is not that rare an astronomical event.