BharatGPT creator explains: ‘Lack of Maths PhDs a genuine problem for India, but not key for building AI solutions’

Ankush Sabharwal, creator of BharatGPT, which was selected under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign AI models, discusses India’s AI capabilities.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 17, 2026 02:26 PM IST
Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)Visitors during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The ongoing India AI Summit in New Delhi will witness discussions ranging from how the developing technology may impact jobs to India’s AI infrastructure and governance.

Ankush Sabharwal, creator of BharatGPT, which was selected under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign AI models, spoke to The Indian Express about these domains on the sidelines of the event. He discussed why India should focus on AI solutions rather than expending resources on building frontier models.

Sabharwal is also the CEO of CoRover, a conversational AI startup. His company recently raised funds from Google and HDFC Bank and has received a contract from the Indian Army to build a sovereign AI model for military operations.

Accessing compute (meaning the critical infra needed to run AI systems, like semiconductors and memory) is one of the biggest challenges for small Indian companies. In your experience in building AI models, has that been a struggle?

Today, it is easy to create an AI model. You rent Graphics Processing Units (GPUs, or the hardware needed to perform complex calculations and process digital visuals), take data from open source organisations, like Common Crawl, use open-source algorithms, and create a model. But what problem are you really looking to solve?

One does not have to build a mega, trillion-parameter AI model, for which you might need large computing power… If ChatGPT wants access to such computing power, it is understandable, because they are creating general-purpose large language models. I’m not saying we should not build such models. But if you are building such a model, then you need to have the resources and the vision for the next 10 years to build, while not making any money.

Are you exclusively utilising the subsidised GPUs available under the Centre’s IndiaAI Mission, or relying on other resources?

Story continues below this ad

We have multiple partners. We have L&T, Tata Communications, and we are also partnered in the IndiaAI Mission, under which everyone has to submit a use case and they can then get GPUs at a subsidised rate. But again, our focus is not to just burn GPUs. We want to have the things which work on edge devices to really democratise the technology.

Explained | AI Impact Summit begins in New Delhi today: How India plans to shape the AI conversation

But do you actually get GPU access for much cheaper through the AI Mission?

Yes, the hourly GPU rates under the IndiaAI Mission are much cheaper. The market rate is around Rs 400 per hour, and under the subsidised rates, we can get it for around Rs 67.

It also depends on what you are building. Google has many services, and you have to see what you are building – LLM, or fine-tuning a model, or something else. Based on that, you have to choose an approach.

Story continues below this ad

Another common problem that’s flagged is the lack of high-quality Indian datasets for AI models to train on. Do you feel there’s a gap?

It depends on what people are planning to do with the data. It’s easy to say that I want all the data out there. But, if you are solving specific problems for a travel company, you partner with them and use their data. If you are building something for defence, you seek data from them.

Even if you are building a model from scratch, there is enough open-source data, which you can use… There is Common Crawl, in India, we have AI4Bharat, which is open source, Bhashini is also open source, and there’s the AI Kosh. Ultimately, data is the real differentiator. If you have the right data, you will be able to build the right solution. For instance, we work with IRCTC, LIC, and NPCI, and their data to create models for them.

India does not have as many mathematics scholars as China does, which has been attributed to their success in AI. Do you see that as a long-term challenge?

Story continues below this ad

Yes, this problem is genuine. That’s why you see fewer research papers and deep tech companies coming from India. To build hardcore deeptech platforms, you really need hardcore research-oriented techniques. We definitely need to be strong in analytical, mathematical, computer science, and programming skills.

But, we also have to leverage our strengths… To create meaningful AI solutions, one does not need deep tech solutions or mathematical skills. To create strong AI platforms, you need deeptech, and only a few of us can do that right now. But a wide range of people can build AI solutions.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty: How the US drew links between Pannun plot and Nijjar's killing
Nikhil Gupta
A timeline of the assassination plot that led to Nikhil Gupta's guilty plea
nikhil gupta
Expert Explains | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’
AI data centre boom electricity
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Seyon teaser: According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will blend rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.
Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over 'Virumaandi' baton to Sivakarthikeyan as he gears up to 'unleash hell'. Watch
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Rajkummar Rao
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
EXPRESS OPINION
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
India’s AI ambition gets a lift. Long-term strategy must follow
What it will take for tech ambition to lift off the ground
President of Serbia writes: AI Summit places India at the centre of the global discourse
AI Summit
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement