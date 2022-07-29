Explained: Why has new PUBG avatar BGMI been taken down from Google, Apple app stores?

Updated: July 29, 2022 5:07:05 pm
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile from Korean game publisher Krafton, has been removed from both Apple and Google app stores in India following a government order, according to sources aware of the development.
A Krafton spokesperson said: “We are clarifying how BGMI was removed from Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store and will let you know once we get specific information”.
Google confirmed it has taken the game down from its Play Store in India after informing Krafton. “On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.
Why has BGMI been delisted on Apple, Google app stores?
While the government is yet to officially comment on why it directed the game to be taken down, the development has come a month after a 16-year old boy allegedly shot his mother because she stopped him from playing “online games like PubG”. This issue was also raised in the ongoing session of Parliament, where the government had said that the Ministry of Home Affairs was examining some of the banned apps appearing with a new avatar but with the same functionality.
Subscriber Only Stories
Last week, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy had asked if the IT Ministry was taking action against apps like PUBG, adding that “some children have also committed crimes when they were restrained from playing the game”.
To this, Minister of State for Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had responded: “There are various reports and grievances received in Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), conveying that apps that were blocked are appearing with new avatar by using similar sounding names or rebranded with the same functionality. All such reports and grievances have been forwarded to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the requesting agency, for examination. MeitY follows the due process as defined in the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009.
“There was a media report that a child has killed his mother based on PUBG that he has been playing. This is a matter of investigation by LEAs to find the reason. But, the PUBG gaming app was blocked by MeitY in the year 2020 and the PUBG game is not available in India since then,” Chandrasekhar added.
Why was PUBG Mobile banned in India earlier?
This is the second time the game has been delisted from app stores in India, with its predecessor PUBG, the popular battle royale game, being banned in the country prior to this.
Tencent Games, a Chinese internet company, was publishing PUBG Mobile in India when the game got banned in the country in 2020, along with 117 other applications believed to be made by companies originating in China, for allegedly being engaged in activities which were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.
Before the game’s relaunch in India in its rebranded form, the PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of Krafton, in September 2020 had said it would not authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India, and took over all publishing responsibilities in the country.
Before PUBG, the popular short video platform TikTok along with 58 other apps of Chinese origin were banned in India in June 2020 at the height of tensions brewing between India and China at the border.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Harmanpreet Kaur scores fifty as India finish at 154/8
By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
How mangroves are affected by climate change
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
UPSC Essentials: Case Study of the week- The impact of social media on young India’s mental health
Spain tells women: Don’t worry about body image on the beach
Evidence tampering case: Kerala HC seeks report on delay in trial of minister
International Tiger Day: Posts galore on social media praising the striped cat
Crimes of the Future movie review: David Cronenberg’s delirious return to body horror isn’t as visceral as it needed to be
Delhi HC dismisses challenge to minimum NEET percentile criteria for admission to PG courses
‘Can’t compromise on quality of doctors’: Delhi HC to NEET PG petitioners challenging percentile criteria
IOC posts Rs 1,992.53 crore net loss in Q1 on petrol, diesel price freeze
Adnan Sami on his body transformation journey as he went from 230 kgs to 80 kgs: ‘Part of life’
Cipla Q1 net profit dips marginally to Rs 706 crore
Vijay Deverakonda calls Rashmika Mandanna a ‘darling’, Ananya Panday hints they’re dating: ‘He is in rush…’
Simbu wraps up dubbing for Gautam Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. See pic