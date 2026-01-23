Why an Austrian cow scratching its back has scientists scratching their heads

While many other animals have been observed to use tools, this level of sophistication is rare outside of primates like chimpanzees. So is Veronika a super smart cow, or does the answer lie elsewhere?

google-preferred-btn
Veronika cowVeronika, the cow, used either the broom or the stick end of the tool to target the top or bottom of her body. (Osuna-Mascaró, Antonio J. et al.)

To be called a cow is rarely a compliment to one’s brains. While in English, ‘cow’ is used as a pejorative, in Hindi, a gau is a person of innocence and virtue, but hardly of scintillating intellect. But a new study on an Austrian cow challenges such assumptions.

Veronika, a 13-year-old Swiss Brown cow who lives in the village of Nötsch, has been found using a deck brush to scratch itself. Veronika holds the brush in its mouth, and depending on the body part it wants to scratch — whether the hard skin of its back or its soft underbelly — uses either the brush or the handle, also adjusting the pressure. Veronika, thus, is displaying sophisticated tool usage, not previously seen in cattle.

What is the study?

After coming across a video of Veronika, researchers Alice Auersperg and Antonio Osuna-Mascaro, from the University of Veterinary Medicine in Vienna, went to its home to observe her. Their findings were published on Monday in the journal Current Biology. “We recorded 76 instances of self-directed tool use over seven sessions of 10 trials…Veronika’s behavior… showed versatility, anticipation, and fine motor targeting.”

The study adds, “Although flexible tool use has been reported in terrestrial ungulates [ungulates are hoofed mammals] (including a recent, well-documented case in Asian elephants) prior to our study it had not been experimentally verified in cattle.”

Is tool usage in animals uncommon?

This study defined tool usage as “the manipulation of an external object to achieve a goal via a mechanical interface”.

In the 1960s, the renowned English primatologist Jane Goodall observed that chimpanzees could use blades of grass to spoon out insects from termite mounds to eat. Over the years, crows, parrots, whales, elephants, and wolves have shown varying levels of skills at manoeuvring objects to use as tools. But using one tool for multiple purposes is much rarer.

Also in Explained | Why ChatGPT is now looking to predict the age of its users

“Importantly, the differential use of both broom ends constitutes the use of a multipurpose tool, exploiting distinct properties of a single object for different functions. Comparable behavior has only been consistently documented in chimpanzees,” the study says.

Story continues below this ad

In India, primatologist Anindya Sinha of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru has, along with his collaborators, documented several female and a male bonnet macaque insightfully manufacturing and using tools in a variety of contexts — the only example of wild monkeys actively making tools anywhere in the world.

Is Veronika a super-smart cow?

The researchers say it is not the cow but the conditions in which it lives that are unusual. Veronika is being kept as a pet, not as a milch animal, by a family that also reared its mother. It lives near a meadow where it is allowed to roam free, and has been given opportunities to play and interact with loving humans. It is also 13 years old, a long and remarkably distress-free life for a cow.

The researchers say that because of the “persistent mind-denial biases associated with meat consumption”, there haven’t been many research attempts that look at cows beyond their utility value and as intelligent, social animals.

They claim that if more cows were offered a life as rich as Veronika’s, they could display similar behaviour.

Story continues below this ad

Sinha, of NIAS, told The Indian Express, “The case of Veronika is that of one individual. This is not a systematic study of a large number of animals over a long period of time. There are two possibilities here. One is that this is a case of associative learning, where through trial and error, the cow has learnt that the broom can be used to scratch herself. The second, more intriguing possibility, is that Veronika has discovered that a tool can be manipulated in different ways for different goals. If that is true, it talks of a cow displaying insight, which would be much more remarkable.”

And what is the significance of all this?

The findings challenge assumptions about animals that are seen largely as utilitarian and boring. The case of Veronika can be used as a basis for further studies about the intelligence of cattle, and further our understanding of these animals.

Yashee
Yashee

Yashee is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and she heads the Explained Desk. With over 12 years of experience in mainstream journalism, she specializes in translating intricate geopolitical shifts, legal frameworks, and historical narratives into accessible insight. Having started her career with Hindustan Times and later contributing to India Today (DailyO), Yashee brings a veteran’s perspective to contemporary analysis. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the historic Presidency College, Kolkata, and a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. Her work provides readers with the deep context needed to navigate a complex world.   ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Trump NATO
Why an Austrian cow scratching its back has scientists scratching their heads
Veronika cow
Draft National Electricity Policy 2026 bets big on N-Power, tweaks tariffs and cross-subsidy rules
nuclear
‘When America booms, the entire world booms’: Takeaways from Trump's speech at Davos
Trump Davos
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Advertisement
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
70 year old man first vlog
Rs 13.7 crore watch: Jacob & Co unveils gem-studded ‘Opera Vantara’ featuring hand-painted Anant Ambani figurine: ‘can’t even figure out how to tell time’
Jacob & Co anant ambani watch
Merit alone can’t make you a CEO, says leadership coach; urges professionals to embrace office politics
He clarified that entrepreneurs need to approach office politics differently from corporate professionals
Lost cat travels over 115 miles across countries to reunite with owners
Despite local animal welfare groups' help and repeated returns to the area, the couple found no trace of their cat
EXPRESS OPINION
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Best of Both Sides | Joining Gaza Board of Peace will give India a say
Should PM Narendra Modi accept President Donald Trump’s invitation to join the Board of Peace?
Best of Both Sides | Four reasons India should say no to Trump’s Board of Peace
Four reasons Delhi should decline
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement