Why Artemis II crew went farther from Earth than anyone before

the Orion Spacecraft, the Earth and the Moon are seen from a camera as the Artemis II crew and spacecraft travel farther into Space, on Monday. (AP/PTI)

The four astronauts of NASA’s Artemis II mission on Monday (April 6) travelled 252,756 miles (406,771 kilometers) away from Earth. The Orion spacecraft, in setting the new record, swung around the far side of the Moon.

The record before this was the 4,00,171 km travelled by Apollo-13 in 1970, though in that case, the mission had to deviate farther than its intended path due to a malfunction.

For Artemis II, the distance was part of the plan, but setting this record is not the mission’s main objective. The distance is a function of the path Artemis II is following to fulfill its goals.

What was the Artemis II flight path?

The first crewed lunar mission since December 1972, Artemis II is not a landing mission. Instead, it is a highly regulated flyby designed to test the limits of the Orion spacecraft. While earlier missions like Apollo 8 followed a circular lunar orbit—dictating that the crew fire their engines to maintain a fixed distance from the lunar surface—the Orion spacecraft is flying an elliptical “free-return trajectory.” This path relies on the Moon’s gravity to naturally slingshot the spacecraft back toward Earth.