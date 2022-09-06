scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Arshdeep Singh’s page vandalised, here’s why govt summoned Wikimedia executives

The Indian government has summoned executives of the Wikimedia Foundation, the organisation that runs Wikipedia, after cricketer Arshdeep Singh's page was vandalised. What are its concerns? How are edits made? How has Wikipedia reacted?

Key details on Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page about his nationality were edited with references to ‘Khalistan’. (Twitter/BCCI)

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) has summoned executives of the Wikimedia Foundation, the organisation that runs Wikipedia, seeking an explanation on how the Wikipedia page of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was vandalised Sunday night after he dropped a crucial catch during a Asia Cup match that India eventually lost against Pakistan.

Key details on Singh’s Wikipedia page about his nationality were edited with references to ‘Khalistan’. The cricketer was also subjected to vicious trolling on social media after he dropped the catch in the 18th over of the match.

Must Read |Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

What are MeitY’s concerns?

Senior government officials said that the edits could potentially lead to national security issues for the country and have implications of law and order. They said that the edits were made using networks that originated from neighbouring countries.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...Premium
Cyrus Mistry crash: Speed, driver fatigue possible factors; accident site...

“We will ask them how such edits could be allowed to stay on their site which could have serious implications for India’s national security and law and order in the country,” a senior government official said.

A review of the edits on the cricketer’s Wikipedia page shows that the first edits with reference to ‘Khalistan’ were made by a user using the Internet on the network of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s state-owned telecom company.

Reacting to the incident, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrashekhar tweeted, “No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm — it violates our government’s expectation of a safe & trusted Internet”.

Advertisement
Best of Explained
Click here for more

How do edits on Wikipedia work?

Wikipedia pages are written and edited by volunteers, and when someone makes an edit on a certain page, the task can not be completed until the user either logs in or completes the task anonymously. In case a user logs in to make an edit, the edit history of a page shows their username along with the edit they have made. If a user makes an edit anonymously, the platform records their IP address.

Anyone can make an edit on a Wikipedia page and changes are typically visible to everyone. However, there are certain safeguards. Wikipedia has page histories, so along with the latest version, the previous version will exist too, available to both readers and editors. Wikipedia editors monitor what is happening across the site on a page that lists all the most recent changes, and they will revert to the older version if the latest change is erroneous or malicious. The website also uses bots to weed out wrong or misleading information.

Advertisement
Also Read |Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page vandalised: who can edit which pages, what happens if you put wrong info

How has Wikipedia reacted to the incident?

Acknowledging that the Ministry has sought answers about the vandalism, a spokesperson for Wikimedia Foundation said that the wrongful edits made on Singh’s page were “removed within minutes by Wikipedia’s volunteer community”. “Right now, the article on English Wikipedia is semi-protected (which allows edits by only trusted users) to restrict further vandalism on the page.”

“Vandalism does occur on Wikipedia from time to time, as can occur in any open, online platform. It is a violation of the trust and good faith of our editors and readers, and runs contrary to the values on which Wikipedia is based. The majority of vandalism on Wikipedia is reverted by bots or editors within minutes, as was done in this recent case,” the spokesperson added.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:13:54 pm
Next Story

Bhagyashree shares how to make paneer masala ‘in a jiffy’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Supreme Court: 'Can you take right to practise religion to school with uniform?'

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

Pakistan violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Barack Obama is now half an 'EGOT', what does this mean?

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

Goodbye trailer: The story of a tragedy, viewed from a comic lens

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement