Why a new Anthropic AI workplace suite triggered a tech stock crash in US and India

Indian IT stocks crashed in opening trade on Wednesday, dragging Sensex down by over 100 points — mirroring a sharp selloff on Wall Street that has raised uncomfortable questions about the future of the software industry.

The Nifty IT index plunged around 3%, with Infosys (down 8%), TCS (down 6%), HCLTech (down 5%), Tech Mahindra (down 6%) and Wipro (down 4%) all falling at the time of publishing.

The trigger seems to have come from an unexpected source: Anthropic, a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) startup, launched a suite of workplace automation tools that can perform tasks previously handled by human workers or traditional software platforms. The announcement sent shockwaves through global technology markets, crystallising a fear that has been building for months: that AI might not just assist software companies, but potentially replace them altogether.

The ‘SaaSpocalypse’ begins?

Anthropic recently launched 11 new plug-ins for its Claude Cowork agent, designed to automate tasks across legal, sales, marketing, and data analysis functions. What spooked investors was a fundamental shift in how these AI agents work: Claude agents can now directly perform tasks that previously required interfaces from platforms like Salesforce or ServiceNow.

Investment bank Jefferies termed the episode a “SaaSpocalypse”—a reference to Software-as-a-Service companies facing potential obsolescence.

On Wall Street, the damage was widespread. The S&P 500 fell 0.84% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.43%. Tech giants weren’t spared: Microsoft and Meta Platforms were both down more than 2%, whilst Nvidia slumped nearly 3%. Software stocks continued their 2026 tumble, with ServiceNow and Salesforce falling close to 7% each.

For Indian IT companies, the implications are particularly acute. Their business model has long depended on providing services—data processing, contract analysis, compliance monitoring, customer support—that AI tools can now potentially automate. Anthropic’s announcement includes specialised tools for legal workflows such as contract review, NDA analysis, and compliance monitoring, as well as applications in finance, sales, and data analytics.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 also pointed out the threat looming over India’s IT sector.

Since control over data and compute needed for AI is highly concentrated, it raises concerns about market power, technological dependence, and the resilience of supply chains. It also raises a substantial question about the future of India’s IT sector, as firms that once relied on India’s comparative advantage to handle a bulk of their work may no longer need to do so, the Survey said. “It risks hollowing out India’s core value proposition if adaptation lags. If the country is to sustain its competitive edge in IT, a comprehensive evolution is necessary, one that takes full advantage of the potential embedded in AI development and deployment,” it added.

From opportunity to threat

The selloff represents a dramatic shift in market sentiment. For the past two years, the narrative around AI was that it would enhance productivity and create new business opportunities for technology companies. Investors poured money into anything AI-related, driving valuations to historic highs. Now, though, a different story is taking hold.

The broader context makes the situation more precarious. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.6%. Nvidia’s competitor AMD added to the bearish mood after giving a disappointing sales forecast.

For Indian investors, the question now is whether this represents a temporary panic or a more fundamental reassessment of the IT sector’s prospects. The selloff erased billions in market value.

The irony is sharp: the very technology that these companies have been racing to adopt and offer to clients is now being questioned as a potential threat to their core business model. Indian IT firms have spent heavily on training their workforces in AI capabilities and developing AI-powered solutions for clients. But if AI agents can bypass traditional software platforms entirely, the value of that investment—and the companies themselves—becomes uncertain.

Whether this marks the beginning of a prolonged downturn or merely a moment of market anxiety remains to be seen. What’s clear is that the conversation around AI has fundamentally changed.