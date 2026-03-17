As AI sees wartime adoption, why OpenAI & Anthropic are hiring chemical, weapons experts

The moves come as AI systems are seen rapidly becoming embedded in modern warfare — from intelligence processing to battlefield planning. (NYT)

Amid reports that artificial intelligence (AI) tools were being used by the United States military in its ongoing war on Iran, top AI companies like OpenAI and Anthropic are looking to hire experts that can help suggest guardrails when their software is being used in situations like military conflicts.

Anthropic, for instance, is looking to recruit a chemical weapons and high-yield explosives expert to try to prevent “catastrophic misuse” of its software. OpenAI is hiring a researcher in “biological and chemical risks”.

The moves come as AI systems are seen rapidly becoming embedded in modern warfare — from intelligence processing to battlefield planning.