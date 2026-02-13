Expert Explains | ‘For AI’s benefits, we need inclusivity, equitable access and sharing of capabilities’

Katharina Frey, Executive Director of the International Computation and AI Network (ICAIN), which is based at ETH Zurich, offers a roadmap on how countries such as India could chart the path ahead

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik, Anil Sasi
8 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 03:32 PM IST
AISharing global resources and building with transparency are among the key ways to ensure that AI benefits all. Freepik
Make us preferred source on Google

Next week, as world and corporate leaders arrive in India for the AI Impact Summit, there are some questions the country has to contend with — the dependence on importing compute, its ambitions to be the world’s data centre hub, and how to ensure that AI’s opportunities are enough to offset its known risks.

Katharina Frey, Executive Director of the International Computation and AI Network (ICAIN), which is based at ETH Zurich, offers a roadmap on how countries such as India could chart the path ahead. Frey brings a strong track record in digital diplomacy, AI governance, and global partnerships. She was a career diplomat with the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs for 17 years and helped establish Switzerland’s Digital Foreign Policy Division and shaped its strategy on digital governance and cybersecurity.

In this interview with Anil Sasi and Soumyarendra Barik, Frey speaks about how sharing global resources and building with transparency are among the key ways to ensure that AI benefits all, how India should look at expanding AI infrastructure sustainably, and how the world can collaborate on regulating AI.

Access to computing resources is one of the most difficult parts for smaller companies trying to build in AI to access. From an Indian perspective, the government is trying to subsidise GPU costs by incentivising companies to set up data centres in India. Is that a viable long-term strategy? 

Subsidising GPU access and building domestic data centres is an important and forward-looking step, especially if they are limited to education and research. It helps to lower barriers for startups and researchers and strengthens national AI capacity. Sustainable AI ecosystems, however, are built not only on hardware. Such systems also depend on data, skills, partnerships, and open collaboration… Access to computational resources has to be accompanied with the training of talented people, as the transfer from classic computing to high-performance data centres requires expertise.

Many big tech companies have, in recent months, announced massive data centres in India, and the government in its latest Budget also announced a tax holiday for foreign companies setting up such infrastructure in the country. From a resource perspective, what could be the load on things like energy and water? Is it actually sustainable for developing economies like India to house massive data centres in the long run? 

Large-scale data centres inevitably place significant demands on energy and water. There is no question about that. Whether this is sustainable in the long run depends less on the number of data centres and more on how they are designed, powered, and integrated into local infrastructure. There are global examples showing that, with the right choices, data centres can operate in a highly resource-efficient way — for instance by relying on renewable energy, climate-appropriate cooling, and the re-use of waste heat.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | India AI applications stack: What the country can bring to the table

At the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre for instance, the Alps supercomputer runs on hydropower, uses lake-water cooling, and re-uses waste heat, making it close to CO₂-neutral. Sustainability outcomes change dramatically, however, when fossil fuels power the grid or when cooling relies heavily on scarce freshwater.

India will need its own solutions for operating such infrastructure in tropical conditions and could collaborate with countries in similar situations. It might also be interesting to cooperate with partners where conditions for green power and cooling are more favourable.

For economies like India, the key question is, therefore, not whether to host data centres, but how to align them with renewable energy expansion and local resource constraints.

Story continues below this ad

Today, there are some conversations that the whole AI hype might, after all, be just a bubble, especially as companies are finding it difficult to figure out viable revenue streams. A leading company in this space has said it will show advertisements to users who don’t pay a subscription fee. What is your take on that discourse? Is there an AI bubble? 

Business models such as advertising or subscriptions are not new — they have existed in the digital economy long before AI. In my view, this is not a strong indicator of whether AI is a ‘bubble’ or not. What matters more is that we are in the middle of major technological and societal transitions driven by AI. AI is real and will affect all countries, their economies, and their societies.

I believe that AI offers tremendous opportunities, also for developing countries. For this to happen we need to be inclusive with the technology and work globally towards more equitable access and sharing of capabilities… At this stage, the priority should be less about short-term hype cycles and more about building responsible, long-term ecosystems that benefit societies globally.

A few years ago, many AI leaders around the world were calling for global cooperation to regulate AI. Since then, many economies have become increasingly protectionist and are looking to prioritise strategic autonomy and digital sovereignty. What does global cooperation to regulate AI look like in an increasingly insulated world? 

Story continues below this ad

Balancing sovereignty and global cooperation is indeed a challenge, but the two are not mutually exclusive. In fact, there is a viable way to combine them. Effective AI governance takes time, especially at the global level, and it is unrealistic to expect comprehensive regulation to emerge overnight.

In recent years, important foundations have been laid — through multilateral processes for instance at the UN, through the adoption of the first international AI convention by the Council of Europe, or through a series of global AI summits bringing together governments, civil society, and industry. India’s leadership through the AI Impact Summit is another important signal of constructive engagement.

Also Read | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'

At the same time, many organisations and institutions are concerned about their dependency on a small number of dominant AI providers whose models are often not transparent and not always aligned with local legal and societal requirements. This makes strategic autonomy an understandable priority.

Story continues below this ad

I am not alone in the strong belief that the world should have a fully open and explainable AI. In my view, cooperation on regulation must, therefore, go hand in hand to build open, transparent, and trustworthy alternatives. Reducing dependency through shared infrastructure, open standards, and joint capacity-building is part of responsible sovereignty. Global cooperation should not mean uniformity. Countries and institutions need the ability to make informed, context-specific choices about how AI is developed and used in their societies. Supporting diversity approaches, while aligning on core principles such as transparency, safety, and human-centred design, is the real task ahead. We should work together to diversify the cultural and societal foundations of AI.

China’s focus on its education system is being talked about as a real differentiator in the AI space, due to the availability of highly skilled talent domestically. Countries like India are trying to focus on making it easy for start-ups to build AI-led solutions. But does that put India at a disadvantage compared to China, particularly because the country does not have nearly as much high-quality talent readily available? 

As I stated above, talent, training and education are crucial. China has built an impressive system. At the same time, India has enormous talent in software and IT. I am confident this will translate into strong AI capabilities over time. We all face similar challenges. They are manageable if we bring society along and invest seriously in education.

Many countries face the same situation and could develop a winning model by collaborating on basic infrastructure. There is no reason why every country should train its own large LLMs. Pre-training could be shared, know-how could be shared, and local resources should focus on post-training and fine-tuning.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

Anil Sasi
Anil Sasi

Anil Sasi is the National Business Editor at The Indian Express, where he steers the newspaper’s coverage of the Indian economy, corporate affairs, and financial policy. As a senior editor, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the narrative around India's business landscape. Professional Experience Sasi brings extensive experience from some of India’s most respected financial dailies. Prior to his leadership role at The Indian Express, he worked with: The Hindu Business Line Business Standard His career trajectory across these premier publications demonstrates a consistent track record of rigorous financial reporting and editorial oversight. Expertise & Focus With a deep understanding of market dynamics and policy interventions, Sasi writes authoritatively on: Macroeconomics: Analysis of fiscal policy, budgets, and economic trends. Corporate Affairs: In-depth coverage of India's major industries and corporate governance. Business Policy: The intersection of government regulation and private enterprise. Education Anil Sasi is an alumnus of the prestigious Delhi University, providing a strong academic foundation to his journalistic work. Find all stories by Anil Sasi here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
Bhagwat says caste no bar for RSS chief, but all of them have been upper caste
RSS
Experts Explain | India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
India AI applications stack - What the country can bring to the table
Why the Indian IT sector must course-correct amidst 'SaaSpocalypse' fears
it sector
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite TN’s election script
Mallikarjun Kharge motion of thanks
Kharge flags expunction of ‘large portions’ of speech during Motion of Thanks, seeks restoration
O Romeo movie review
O Romeo movie review: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri film is high on style and swag, low on substance
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
India AI Summit 2026: Why global tech CEOs and AI godfathers are converging in Delhi
Indian industry and tech leaders will also make an appearance at the AI summit.
Apple's iOS 26.3 adds stylish lock screen wallpapers and a new transfer to Android option
Apple has introduced a new feature that is referred to as Limit Precise Location. This setting allows an iPhone to share its location with cellular networks.(Image: Reuters)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
'In India, colourism is so deep-rooted': Bhavitha Mandava makes history as second Indian woman on British Vogue cover
Bhavitha Mandava British Vogue
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Zero AI intervention’: Stunning video of a black panther and leopard drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve goes viral
Leopard Black Panther drinking drinking together in Karnataka's Bhadra Reserve
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
EXPRESS OPINION
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
Best of Both Sides | Welfare for all — the AI race India should win
AI race: 10 things that India needs to fix
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Years after MeToo, a silence, broken briefly, can be heard again
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement