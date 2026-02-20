An Expert Explains | ‘Five years from now, many everyday AI tasks may run locally on devices’

Ramesh Raskar, Associate Professor at MIT and a computer scientist known for his pioneering work on computational imaging, argues that the future of AI lies in decentralised personal agents rather than large central platforms.

Written by: Devansh Mittal
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 08:15 AM IST
AI summitVisitors at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Praveen Khanna
Make us preferred source on Google

With hundreds of billions of dollars being invested in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and debates intensifying around centralisation, data ownership, and the future of work, questions are emerging about who will control the next phase of AI development.

Ramesh Raskar, Associate Professor at MIT and a computer scientist known for his pioneering work on computational imaging, argues that the future of AI lies in decentralised personal agents rather than large central platforms.

Speaking to Devansh Mittal on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, he discusses democratising AI, building an “internet for AI agents,” and how India’s DPI stack could shape the next phase of technological development.

You have a very different vision of AI compared to what people are currently experiencing, with tools like ChatGPT. Can you explain that to someone who only knows ChatGPT and other such LLMs?

If you think about ChatGPT, you interact with it, but all your data goes to a central company, which builds a profile of you. You can only do what the platform allows you to do. It is like going to a restaurant, where you can only order from the menu they serve.

Also Read | ‘Using AI effectively for climate requires targeted systems, not just larger data centres’

In contrast, creating your own AI agent is like cooking in your own kitchen. You decide what to make, how to make it, and who you share it with. You have autonomy and control. An AI agent built by you would run on your own data, remain private, and work according to your needs. It is similar to having your own Aadhaar, email account, or personal files. You own them and use them as you wish. In the future, your AI agent could run directly on your phone, allowing you to do whatever you want without depending entirely on someone else’s software.

Story continues below this ad

But wouldn’t AI always require large data centres and massive hardware somewhere in the world?

Right now, the assumption is that AI needs very large machines and cloud platforms. That is true today for large-scale operations. But very soon, AI models will run on personal devices — on the edge — including phones. It will be no different from using a calendar app or a video app. You will not always need gigawatt-scale data centres. We may need them for the next few years, especially for large operations, but five years from now, many everyday AI tasks may run locally on devices.

You have talked about every citizen having a personal AI agent, which is easier here as we already have a Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI). Would the government create these agents? What would that look like? 

No, the government does not need to create the agents, just as it did not create banking apps for UPI. What the government created was an interface, UPI, that allowed banks and private companies to build services on top of it.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read | ‘AI debate has moved from use to accountability… that is progress’

The same idea applies here. The government would provide the platform and authentication layer. Private companies and developers would create AI agents and services that connect through that infrastructure. Just like banks must be authenticated to operate on UPI, AI agents interacting with public systems would require authentication. But beyond that, it would not be a government-controlled solution.

Are you already in conversation with the Government of India about this?

This work has been inspired by encouragement from senior leadership. There has been interest in exploring these ideas, and you will see developments very soon.

Story continues below this ad

You say you are working on infrastructure for AI agents. What exactly are you building?

We are trying to create the internet for AI agents.

When the internet was built, it required multiple layers: internet service providers, domain name systems, web standards, and protocols coordinated by organisations like the World Wide Web Consortium. Together, these formed the stack that made the internet function.

Similarly, we are building what we call the OASIS stack — a multi-layered infrastructure for AI agents so they can communicate, authenticate, and interact with services across platforms.

Story continues below this ad

You have said this model may face resistance from companies whose business models depend on monetising attention. How do you see that playing out?

There will definitely be change. When computing moved from desktops to mobile phones, companies had to rethink their strategies. The same will happen again. Business models may shift away from advertising toward new approaches such as product placement or service-based interactions. We do not yet know what the final models will look like, but companies will adapt.

Also Read | BharatGPT creator explains: ‘Lack of Maths PhDs a genuine problem for India, but not key for building AI solutions’

You have thought deeply about AI and its impact on the workforce. Do you think humans will continue to derive their sense of meaning from work, or will that change in the coming time?

Story continues below this ad

I think we are currently on a dangerous path. Nine out of the 10 paths lead to dystopian outcomes, which include large-scale job losses, erosion of the middle class, extreme concentration of power and wealth and increased misinformation. If nothing changes, that direction is quite likely. But if we work together to democratise AI, there is still a chance to avoid that outcome.

What do you mean by “democratising AI”? What does that look like? 

Right now, we are in what I call the factory era of AI. A few companies build systems, and everyone else simply uses them. Users have limited control. The next stage will be the garage era, where individuals and small groups can create their own AI systems, similar to early personal computing.

After that comes the bazaar era, where everyone has their own AI agents interacting in an open ecosystem. The economics of a bazaar are very different from those of a few dominant factories. That shift is what true democratisation of AI looks like.

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
twitter

Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
Indians’ gold (and silver) investment craze is weighing on the economy again
According to data from the World Gold Council, India’s gold ETFs bought a record 15.52 tonne of gold in January, almost equal to the demand seen in the previous three
As NGT clears Great Nicobar project, a look at its importance and ecological fallout
Great Nicobar
Andrew-Epstein links were known. Why was King Charles' brother arrested only today?
Andrew leaves after attending the Christmas day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Dec. 25, 2022.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
No-trust move against Speaker: Govt plays on differences within Opp ranks
No-trust move against Speaker Birla: Govt plays on differences within Opposition ranks
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Rajpal Yadav
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Bennett
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Advertisement
Must Read
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Fabiano Caruana and the burden of being second best
Fabiano Caruana is the third highest rated player in the history of chess. (PHOTO: Freestyle Chess/Lennart Ootes)
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
‘Knowledge is human’: Co-founder Jimmy Wales on why Wikipedia still matters in an AI world
Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales remains optimistic about the future of human-curated knowledge, even as AI-generated content spreads online. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
India AI Impact Summit 2026 live: AI policy decisions, industry announcements, and expert insights
India AI Impact Summit 2026
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
‘Huge let down’: Attendees forced to walk 6 km as VIP movement paralyses India AI Impact Summit
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 will conclude on Friday (February 20)
Watch: The chilling moment as an avalanche strikes a moving Swiss passenger train
Avalanche in Switzerland
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
EXPRESS OPINION
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
During Ramzan, the fasting makes the feasting meaningful
Amid the feasting, the side of Ramzan we don’t see
Best of Both Sides | After Bangladesh elections, neither Delhi or Dhaka should expect too much too quickly
Delhi, Dhaka need to be patient, strategic
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement