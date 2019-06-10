Explained: SC refuses petition to modify its order on post-graduate medical admissions

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition by medical students to modify its June 4 order for post-graduate medical admissions in Maharashtra.

The medical admission process this year has witnessed substantial delay, from May 31, the deadline has now been extended till June 17. The delay has been caused by Maharashtra government’s decision to implement new reservation for PG medical seats this year, and subsequent bunch of petitions against the two separate reservations— 10 per cent for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 16 per cent for Socially and Educationally Backward Caste (SEBC). The issues with medical admissions this year range from delay to multiple notifications on counselling, affecting thousands of medical students in Maharashtra:

What does the June 4 SC order state?

Hearing a petition against 10 per cent reservation for EWS category, in its order dated June 4, the SC scrapped EWS reservation for this academic year, reverted the reserved seats to open category, and directed government to “conduct fresh counselling for PG medical seats in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2019-2020 by issuing fresh advertisements”. The apex court also directed state to conduct fresh admissions for only open category students. The order further stated that “no student shall be permitted to change his/her preference given at the time of making application (on 5.03.2019)”. With SC’s order, the seats available for open-category students have increased.

But what are the problems following the order?

The Maharashtra government started fresh round of counselling, in lieu of court direction, on Sunday for 600 open category students. The counselling shall continue every day until all students are covered. Admission process must be completed before June 17

On Sunday, a series of problems arose during counselling procedure. Several open category students who selected certain preferences keeping in mind the seats available after EWS reservation, now wish to change their preferences because they have more options for seat selection. Similarly, students under EWS category (that now stands scrapped) wish to re-select their preferences based on their rank and scope of admission under open-category. The June 4 SC order does not allow them to change their preferences.

Another problem came up with medical students who come under reserved category such as SC/ST/OBS/ VJ and other reserved castes. Certain streams such as Biophysics, community health administration, dermatology, emergency and critical care, do not have a single seat reserved for students belonging to these reserved categories. Students under reserved category who wish to apply for such streams have to do so under open-category, but the SC order directs the state to only hold counselling for open category students, leaving these students out of the purview.

What is Maharashtra government’s stand?

State CET cell commissioner Anand Rayate said, “We conducted a meeting on this issue (on June 6) with representatives of the government and pointed out that a problem may arise because of the way the SC order is drafted. We feel students of reserved sections should also be a part of the process and we advised the government to file a review petition. But until then, our hands are tied.”

What does the current petition demand?

The petition seeks modification in June 4 order of the apex court. It asks for permission for applicants to change their seat preference, and fill a ‘fresh choice filling form’. It also asks court to pass any relevant order that is deemed fit in this case.

On Monday, however, the SC refused to entertain the petition and observed that seats that became vacant after scrapping of EWS quota must be filled on merit basis.

Meanwhile, what is the status of another petition against SEBC reservation?

The matter is before the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court, it is slated to be heard on Thursday. Medical students have sought to scrap the 16 per cent SEBC reservation observing that the notification came much after the medical admissions procedure under the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) had begun.

In May, the SC in its earlier order scrapped SEBC reservation for this academic year. Weeks later, the Maharashtra government promulgated an ordinance to implement SEBC quota for medical colleges to circumvent the SC order. The latest petition by medical students challenges that ordinance in court.