Explained: Sanjay Pandey’s appointment as Mumbai police commissioner

What have been the transfers effected by the Maharashtra government in the past few weeks ?

On Monday, in a decision that caught many unawares, the Maharashtra government appointed 1986 batch IPS officer Sanjay Pandey as the Mumbai Police Commissioner. On February 19, Pandey, who has only four months left for retirement, was appointed as the Commissioner.

Why was Sanjay Pandey removed as Maharashtra DGP?

Sanjay Pandey had been holding the post of “acting DGP” since April last year. In spite of his name not being recommended by a UPSC panel in their submission to the Maharashtra government last year, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government persisted with him.

However, recently in a PIL filed against Pandey continuing as DGP, the Bombay High Court pulled up the state government and called Pandey its “blue-eyed boy”. The HC also said it would pass an order if the government didn’t take action. It was following this that Pandey was removed as DGP following which he went on leave.

Why has he been appointed as the Commissioner now?

It is believed that the MVA government was impressed with his tenure as DGP during which there were FIRs registered against IPS officer Param Bir Singh and also against Union Minister Narayan Rane. The BMC election is also expected to be held in Mumbai in the next two months.