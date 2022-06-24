Explained: Who is Sajid Mir, the 26/11 planner reportedly arrested in Pak?

Sajid Mir, chief planner of the November 26, 2008 (26/11) terrorist attacks in Mumbai, has been reportedly taken into custody in Pakistan.

The FBI has designated Mir as a ‘most wanted’ terrorist. It has listed the charges against Mir as conspiracy to injure property of foreign government, providing material support to terrorists, killing a citizen outside the US, aiding and abetting, and bombing of places of public use.

Among the 166 people killed in the Mumbai attacks, six were Americans. The FBI has put a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Mir.

Shadowy Lashkar terrorist

Mir helped direct preparations and reconnaissance for the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), the Pakistani terrorist group that carried out the attacks with the help and support of the ISI. He was one of the Pakistan-based controllers of the terrorists while they were in Mumbai.

Not much is known about Mir. US intelligence agencies believe he has been a senior member of the LeT since 2001. From 2006 to 2011, he planned various terrorist attacks on behalf of the group. The FBI believes he conspired to commit a terrorist attack against the Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten and its employees between 2008 and 2009.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant against him on April 22, 2011.

David Headley’s handler

Sajid Mir was the handler for Dawood Gilani alias David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-American double agent who scoped out Mumbai for the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist team.

Headley has confessed to his involvement in the Mumbai attacks, and is currently serving a 35-year prison sentence in the US. His co-conspirator Tahawwur Rana is serving a shorter, 14-year sentence.

Current status of Mir

In 2021, a report by the US State Department said that while Pakistan had taken some steps to counter terror, it still did not stop operations of terrorists like Mir.

The 2020 Country Reports on Terrorism said: “Groups targeting Afghanistan — including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated HQN, as well as groups targeting India, including LeT and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) — continued to operate from Pakistani territory. Pakistan did not take action against other known terrorists such as JeM founder and UN-designated terrorist Masood Azhar and 2008 Mumbai attack “project manager” Sajid Mir, both of whom are believed to remain free in Pakistan.”

Pakistan has made some attempts to counter terror financing in the last few years in a bid to be removed from the FATF Grey List, which monitors terror financing and money laundering by countries.