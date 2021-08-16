Explained: Rules for travelling by Mumbai local trains and steps to obtain monthly passes

Four months after the Maharashtra government had shut down local train services for the general public to stop Covid-19 spread, fully vaccinated people have now been allowed to board suburban locals in Mumbai at least 14 days after taking their second dose. We look at who all are eligible to travel by these local trains and the steps to obtain monthly passes.

Who are eligible to board the suburban local trains in Mumbai?

According to an announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on August 8, all people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can board the local trains starting from at least 14 days after receiving the second dose.

The authorities will, however, verify an individual’s vaccination status before giving the necessary clearance to buy a monthly pass.

The local train services for the general public resumed in Mumbai from August 15.

What is procedure for offline verification to obtain a monthly pass?

An offline process to verify the vaccination status of those who have received both shots is being carried out at local railway stations on all three lines — western, central and harbour. The process began on August 11.

A total of 420 help desks have been set up at 109 railway stations across the MMR which will be operational on from 7 am to 11 pm daily, with two consecutive sessions.

Fully vaccinated people who wish to obtain the monthly pass can approach these help desks which have been set up near ticket counters of railway stations.

Eligible citizens should carry original hard copies of the final vaccination certificate along with proof of a government-issued photo identity (preferably Aadhar Card). They are also need to carry a coloured photocopy of the photo ID and the final vaccination certificate.

Both these documents are absolutely necessary to enter the railway station premises.

Once the verification of these documents is completed, the certificate and the identification proof will be stamped by the authorities. The monthly pass can be obtained after showing the stamped copies of the documents at the railway ticket counter.

All commuters need to carry the monthly pass, final vaccination certificate and an identity card while travelling by the local trains.

How can people obtain the pass online?

The Relief and Rehabilitation Department of the Maharashtra had set up an online portal to provide e-passes to those associated with essential services. People can now visit the same website (https://epassmsdma.mahait.org) to obtain their monthly passes.

Eligible citizens can visit the site, click on the ‘Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens’ option and key in the mobile number they have used while registration for vaccination.

Users will then get an OTP via SMS, on entering which they need to input details like name, mobile number, beneficiary reference number, etc, and click on the ‘Generate Pass’ option.

The site will then automatically show the details of applicant, including the vaccination dates. Applicants must then upload their photographs under the self-image option.

After completion of this process, a message will appear stating that applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS. Once the link is received, the e-pass can be obtained.

The actual monthly pass can be obtained on showing this e-pass at a railway ticket counter.

The e-pass will be issued if at least 14 days have been completed since receiving the second vaccine dose. If anybody applies before that, s/he will receive the e-pass only after the stipulated period has been completed.

Apart from the fully vaccinated people, who else are allowed to travel by the local trains?

Government and semi-government employees, as well as those associated with essential services, will be allowed to travel by the local trains irrespective of their vaccination status.

Who all are not eligible to commute by the local trains?

People who have not been fully vaccinated, or have not completed at least 14 days since receiving the second dose, are not eligible to travel.

Also, fully vaccinated citizens can travel with the monthly pass only and cannot buy tickets for a single journey. Daily season tickets can, however, be used by government employees and those associated with essential services.