Explained: Rohtak land release case against Bhupinder Hooda and its political implications

Haryana’s former chief minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is in New Delhi seeking more power within his party with the support of a major chunk of the party’s MLAs, is facing multiple criminal cases. In one such case – the Rohtak land release case – the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI investigation.

What is the current case against Hooda?

In 2002, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (now known as Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) had first proposed to acquire around 850 acres of land in Rohtak for residential and commercial sectors. In April 2005, the compensation award was announced for 422 acres. Uddar Gagan Properties Limited, one of the major real-estate developers, in March 2005, had entered into multiple collaboration agreements with farmers whose land was under acquisition. As per the procedure, the developer also applied for a colony-license for the land measuring 280 acres. Haryana’s Town and Country Planning Department granted the license to the developer in June, 2006. The same land for which the developer applied for colony license was dropped out of the acquisition. The colony licenses were originally issued in the names of the land owners (farmers) but eventually remitted to the developer. Subsequently, the execution of sale deeds happened in favour of the developer through power-of-attorney of the land owners (farmers).

Who is the developer?

BJP’s senior leader Subhash Chandra’s brother Laxmi Narain Goel served as director in Uddar Gagan Properties Pvt Ltd from October 7, 1997 till May 15, 2014. However, Goel moved out as director of the company five months after the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ordered the colony licenses issued to the developer as “null and void” and quashed the orders of release of land.

How many times has the case been probed earlier?

This is not the first time the case has been heard by the Supreme Court. In May, 2016, a Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Anil R Dave and Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel had quashed the land’s release from acquisition. The SC had also ordered that the land shall vest in HUDA (HSVP) free from all encumbrances. The SC had also asked the Haryana government to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. The apex court had also asked state government to look into the legality and bonafides of the action of the persons responsible for illegally entertaining developer’s colony-license application and eventually releasing the land out of the acquisition proceedings, especially when the developer had no title to the land on the date of notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act. The matter was initially probed by retired IAS officer Rajan Gupta, who pointed out “systemic failures” in the case and did not hold any particular person responsible. On March 13, 2018, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha that the state government has decided to refer Uddar Gagan case to the CBI. However, the government instead ordered an inquiry by retired Justice RS Madan. However, when the SC was apprised by the state government that an inquiry would be conducted by Justice RS Madan (retd.), it was discovered that Justice Madan had remained Legal Remembrancer in Haryana from June 3, 2002 till March 3, 2006. Although the government made contentions that Justice Madan had already demitted office when the LR office had tendered advice on the matter pertaining to Uddar Gagan properties, the SC observed, “It is made clear that persons who dealt with the matter leading to judgement of this court earlier may not participate in the decision to be taken up in compliance of judgement of this court”.

Justice Madan (retd), however, carried on with the inquiry and eventually gave a clean chit to everybody. In his report, submitted to the state government in 2019, he concluded that “nothing has come on record to doubt the bonafides of the actions of officials concerned on the office filed”. However, he recommended a further probe into “different and contrary stands taken by offices of Land Acquisition Officer of Hisar and Rohtak, Estate Officer (HUDA), Rohtak; and the then Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak.

What are the other cases in which Hooda is facing probe?

There are at least six cases being investigated by multiple central investigating agencies including the CBI and the ED. He is also facing several vigilance investigations. A few of the major cases that Hooda is facing include Robert Vadra-DLF land scam, Gurgaon-Manesar IMT land scam, Gurgaon Rajiv Gandhi Trust land scam, Sonipat-Kharkhoda IMT land scam, HUDA industrial plots allotment in Panchkula, AJL-National Herald land allotment, Haryana Raxil drug purchase case etc.

There are multiple criminal cases in which Hooda’s alleged role is being probed. Politically, he has the lion’s share of Congress MLAs on his side (at least 22 MLAs). However, his ongoing strained equation with Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja has now taken an ugly turn and reached the party high command’s doorstep. Senior leaders have started intervening, but the Hooda faction is demanding more power for him.

Party insiders even say that the Hooda faction is wanting his son and Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana, Deepender Hooda, be appointed party’s state chief in Haryana replacing Selja. On the other hand, Selja, who has a clean record and is considered quite close to Sonia Gandhi, is still carrying on the coveted post, as of now. Blow after blow to Hooda in several courts of law, may make it a tough task for him to seek more power for him within the party.