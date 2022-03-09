Explained: India to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27

The government announced the resumption of international scheduled commercial flights from March 27 after a two-year suspension that was put in place as the first Covid19 wave hit the world.

But weren’t international flights already operating from India?

Yes, four months after the Indian government in March 2020 banned all international flights, it announced resumption of some international flights under air bubble arrangements as opposed to the usual bilateral air services agreements. These air bubbles were specially negotiated arrangements with countries to allow plying of flights between two points after considering aspects such as health requirements, reciprocity of travel permissions, etc. Over time, India entered into air bubble arrangements with 37 countries.

So, what changes from March 27?

Since announcing the original ban that was valid for a month, the government continued to extend the suspension on international scheduled commercial flights every month with the last such order being in effect till March 31. However, it has cut short the ban till March 26, and from March 27 airlines — both Indian and foreign — will be free to mount flights as per the original bilateral air service agreements. This means that airlines will not face the restrictions on number of flights put in place on account of air bubbles. For example, India’s bilateral air service agreement with the US allows airlines of both countries to mount unlimited number of flights between the two countries.

And what impact does this have?

The ability to add more flights on international routes could potentially bring some relief to airfares on some of these routes that had risen originally after only a limited number of flights were being operated. In the recent weeks, rising oil prices and airspace restrictions caused as a result of the Ukraine crisis have also caused an increase in airfares. Airlines operated 4,700 international flights every week from India prior to the Covid19 suspension.

How will this happen?

Now with the decks being cleared for resumption of scheduled international commercial operations, stakeholders including airlines, airport operators, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will start the process of preparing the Summer Schedule 2022 for international flights. This summer schedule will be in place from March 27 till last week of October. In a statement, IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said: “This step will provide impetus to the economic recovery for the sector and the nation, with borders opening for tourists. We look forward to connecting our customers to the people and places they love. We will soon be announcing the schedule for our international destinations, in accordance with these new guidelines”.