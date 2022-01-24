Explained: Revised guidelines for management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents

The Health Ministry’s revised guidelines for management of Covid-19 in children and adolescents below 18 years have advised against the use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies, irrespective of the severity of infection. Children below five years need not wear masks, according to the guidelines.

What are the revised guidelines?

The new guidelines issued on January 20 supersedes the previous version on June 16, 2021. The Comprehensive Guidelines for Management of COVID-19 in children and adolescents below 18 years were reviewed by a group of experts in view of the current surge mainly attributed to the Omicron variant of concern. The available data from other countries suggest that disease caused by the Omicron variant is less severe; however, there is need for a careful watch, as the current wave evolves. These guidelines are dynamic, and will be reviewed and updated on availability of new evidence, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Attention has also been drawn to the ministry’s guidelines related to FAQs on the Omicron variant, revised guidelines for home isolation of mild/asymptomatic covid 19 cases and vaccination of children between 15-18 years.

What are the recommendations for antivirals or monoclonal antibodies?

The use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for children less than 18 years of age, irrespective of the severity of infection. “As of now in the absence of efficacy and safety data, the use of antivirals such as Remdesivir, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Fluvoxamine and monoclonal antibodies such as Sotrovimab, Casirivimab + Imdevimab are not recommended for children less than 18 years of age irrespective of severity of illness,” is the specific recommendation made as part of the revised guidelines.

Is there any change in treatment?

COVID-19 is a viral infection and antimicrobials have no role in the management of uncomplicated COVID-19 infection. Overall the management of children remains the same. Mainstay of treatment for fever is to give paracetamol 10-15mg/kg/dose which may be repeated every 4-6 hours. For cough, throat soothing agents and warm saline gargles in older children and adolescents have been advised. Ensuring oral fluids to maintain hydration and a nutritious diet is among the recommendations. No other COVID-19 specific medication is needed for mild cases, Dr Aarti Kinikar, member of the Maharashtra paediatric covid task force said.

Home isolation for asymptomatic/mild cases

Dr Umesh Vaidya, a leading paediatrician, said that symptoms are much milder and the disease is not extending beyond three to five days – In children the main symptoms are cough, cold and fever. Sore throat symptoms are more prominent than wheezing, Dr Vaidya said. While it is challenging to differentiate by clinical examination whether there is Covid or non-Covid, most paediatricians also check for circumstantial evidence whether anyone in the family is symptomatic. However for mild cases RT-PCR tests are not being advised. Several paediatricians said that they have instructed families to stay in isolation for a week. However Covid detection tests are required for the ones who are hospitalised.

What about masks for kids under 5?

Masks are not recommended for children aged five years and under. Experts said that they do not wear it properly and may have issues with breathing if there is underlying asthma or they are playing. Some parents can be obsessed and force the child to wear the mask and hence it is not mandatory for the child below five to wear one. Children aged 6-11 years may wear a mask depending on the ability of the child to use a mask safely and appropriately under direct supervision of parents/guardians. Children aged 12 years and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults. It is important to ensure hands are kept clean with soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub, while handling masks

Use of anticoagulants revised

The use of anticoagulants has been revised and if steroids are used then they should be tapered over 10-14 days- subject to clinical improvement. A new section on post Covid care has also been added. Steroids are indicated only in hospitalised severe and critically ill COVID-19 cases under strict supervision. Indications and recommended doses of corticosteroids have been given in the guidelines which may be used in rapidly progressive moderate and all severe cases- The guidelines have recommended the use for 5-7 days and then to taper up to 10-14 days, depending on clinical assessment on a daily basis. Avoid steroids in the first 3-5 days since onset of symptoms as it prolongs viral shedding, the guidelines have said. The prophylactic dose of low molecular weight heparin(anticoagulant) has been revised.

Caution while diagnosing MIS-C

Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) is a new syndrome characterised by unremitting fever >38°C and epidemiological linkage with SARS-CoV-2. For diagnosing MIS-C, caution should be exercised while interpreting an isolated increase in COVID antibodies.The C- Reactive Protein CRP level for diagnosis of MIS-C has been revised as >5mg/dL. Previously it was more than 2mg/dL.

Post Covid care

Children with asymptomatic infection or mild disease should receive routine childcare, appropriate vaccination, nutrition counselling, and psychological support on follow up. In addition to above, for children with moderate to severe COVID, at discharge from hospital, parents/caregivers should be counselled regarding monitoring for persistence/worsening respiratory difficulty and explain the indications for bringing the child back to facility. Children who develop any organ specific dysfunction during hospital stay or subsequently should receive appropriate care.