Explained: Regional parties own Rs 1,320 cr; SP richest, JD(U) assets multiply

A new report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has analysed the assets and liabilities declared by regional parties in 2016-17 and 2017-18. The number of regional parties who declared their holdings has increased from 39 in 2016-17 (Rs 1,267.81 crore declared) to 41 in 2017-18 (Rs 1,320.06 crore). Their liabilities in the two years were Rs 40.33 crore (39 parties) and Rs 61.61 crore (41 parties).

The Samajwadi Party holds Rs 583.29 crore, which is 46 per cent of the assets declared by all 41 parties in 2017-18. The regional giants of Tamil Nadu account for another 15 per cent each, with the DMK holding Rs 191.64 crore and the AIADMK holding Rs 189.54 crore. The TDP is the only other party that has declared more than Rs 100 crore. Besides these four, eight more parties have declared more than Rs 10 crore, with the AAP at 13th place with a little over Rs 6 crore.

The JD(U)’s assets have increased almost threefold from Rs 3.46 crore to Rs 13.78 crore. The assets of two other parties in the top 12 have doubled —from Rs 14.49 crore to Rs 29.04 crore for the TRS, and from Rs 7.61 crore to Rs 15.44 crore for the JD(S).

These assets were declared by the regional parties under six major heads: fixed assets, loans & advances, FDR/ deposits, TDS, investments and other assets. FDR/fixed deposits comprised two-thirds of their total assets in both years — Rs 809.52 crore (63.85%) in 2016-17 and Rs 859.89 crore (65.14%) in 2017-18.