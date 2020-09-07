Explained: Rajasthan Royals have to travel the most this IPL, but here’s how they are compensated

Three England cricketers in the Rajasthan Royals ranks– Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer. (Photo: Rajasthan Royals)

With the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) less than a fortnight away, the BCCI put out the tournament schedule on Sunday (September 6). Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener on September 19. As per the group league fixtures, Rajasthan Royals’ games are more spread out.

Who plays where and how many games at each venue?

The Royals are based in Dubai. But they will play six matches in Dubai, five in Abu Dhabi, and three in Sharjah. The Royals’ matches are more scattered seemingly to accommodate more ‘home’ games for the other teams.

MI and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are based in Abu Dhabi, and they will play eight matches each there.

All other teams are based in Dubai. Among them, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play eight matches in Dubai, while CSK, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab will have seven matches each in Dubai.

So are the Royals at a disadvantage?

Not quite.

More travel has been compensated by the fact that they start their campaign on September 22, against CSK. This is helpful because the Royals have four England cricketers – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran – in their ranks, who form the core of the team. And their captain is Australia’s Steve Smith.

The majority of England and Australia cricketers will join the IPL only after their ongoing limited-overs series that concludes on September 16. A late start ensures that the Royals will have all their frontline players available.

OK, what about KKR then?

Yes, KKR, too, have high-profile England and Australia cricketers in Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton and Pat Cummins. And yes, KKR will be the last team to play their first match of the tournament, against MI on September 23.

CSK are not so lucky, as they might miss Australia fast bowler Josh Hazelwood and England allrounder Sam Curran in the tournament opener.

Can England and Australia cricketers start playing straightaway after they arrive in the UAE?

The IPL rules call for a mandatory six-day quarantine period for every individual upon arrival in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Abu Dhabi has a 14-day quarantine rule.

However, the England and Australia cricketers will switch from one bio-bubble to another, and this paper understands that the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has been negotiating with the local authorities to obtain a relaxation.

Won’t it be difficult playing 10 double headers in the desert heat?

Until late September, the maximum temperature in the UAE routinely goes past 45 degrees Celsius. Things start to get a little cooler, especially towards late afternoon and evening, from October onwards.

On the days of double headers, the first match will commence at 3.30 pm India time, which is 2 pm UAE time. All the 10 double headers have been scheduled in October.

Will spectators be allowed at the venues?

According to BCCI sources, at least the first half of the tournament will be played behind closed doors.

Depending on the Covid situation, a call will be taken by the local authorities on whether some spectators can be allowed towards the latter half of the tournament.

