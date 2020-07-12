Understanding the crisis of the Congress in Rajasthan: how it arose, and where it is headed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at Albert Hall in Jaipu. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at Albert Hall in Jaipu. Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras

On Saturday (July 11), Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that the BJP was trying to topple his government, and the state police arrested two members of the BJP for allegedly attempting to buy Congress and Independent lawmakers with offers of money. In the FIR, police mentioned that phonetaps had shown that the “Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister (Sachin Pilot) are having a fight”, and the “Deputy CM says that he will be the CM”.

The latest flashpoint in the tussle between Gehlot and Pilot has alarmed the Congress leadership, and some Congress leaders have begun to recall the manner in which the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia had led to the collapse of the government of Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Madhya Pradesh, and the return of the BJP to power.

So if Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wants to do a Jyotiraditya Scindia in his state — that is, if he plans to leave the Congress and topple the Ashok Gehlot government, how do the numbers and politics stack up?

Unlike in Madhya Pradesh, the difference between the combined strength of the Congress and that of the BJP opposition is not razor-thin in Rajasthan. The numbers were tested just a month ago — when the Rajya Sabha elections took place. The two Congress candidates had then polled 123 out of the 200 votes.

The Congress has 107 MLAs, and has the support of all 13 Independent MLAs, 2 MLAs of the Bharatiya Tribal Party, and one of RLD. It also banks on the support of the two CPM MLAs in a crunch situation, which takes the tally to 125.

It got two fewer votes (123) in the Rajya Sabha elections because a Minister and one of the CPM MLAs could not vote on account of their health.

The BJP, on the other hand, got 74 votes in the Rajya Sabha elections. It has 72 MLAs on its own, and has the support of the three MLAs of the Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. One vote was disqualified.

Unlike in Madhya Pradesh, most of the Independents are close to Chief Minister Gehlot. Many of them were Congress rebels. And despite Sachin Pilot being the Pradesh Congress Committee president since 2014, Gehlot had an upper hand in the distribution of tickets for the Assembly elections in 2018, and nearly 75 per cent of the Congress MLAs are said to be loyal to him.

The Pilot camp, on the other hand, claims he has the support of at least 50 per cent of the MLAs.

And the BJP in Rajasthan is a divided house, isn’t it?

That is perhaps the key difference between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The post of Chief Minister is at the heart of the tussle between Pilot and Gehlot. The question is, if Pilot were to leave the Congress and embrace the BJP, will he settle for anything less than Chief Ministership, when he is already the Deputy Chief Minister?

Scindia, on the other hand, was not asking for Chief Ministership, which made things easy for the BJP as the rebellion in the Congress paved the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as Chief Minister.

But in Rajasthan, former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and a large section of the BJP leadership will not accept Pilot as the Chief Minister. The party is nevertheless watching the developments in the Congress closely.

But can’t Pilot break the Congress and walk out along with the MLAs loyal to him?

To escape the anti-defection law, two-thirds of Congress MLAs will have to leave the party. That is a very big number — 72 out of the Congress’s 107 MLAs.

The other option is the ‘Madhya Pradesh model’ — which means MLAs loyal to Pilot will have to resign so that the strength of the House comes down. They will then have to join the BJP, and contest by-elections on BJP tickets to fill the vacancies in the House.

But since the difference between the combined strength of the Congress (125) and the BJP (75) is quite big (50), a large number of MLAs will have to resign to bring down the halfway mark.

What are the roots of the Pilot versus Gehlot conflict?

Pilot was given charge of the Rajasthan Congress in January 2014 after the Congress suffered one of its worst defeats in the state under Gehlot. Pilot, those close to him say, believed his appointment marked a generational shift in the Congress in the state, and that he would be the Chief Minister if the party returns to power with him at the helm. Pilot was also counted as one of the stalwarts in Team Rahul Gandhi.

Gehlot has been around for a long time. He became Chief Minister for the first time in 1998, when he was just 47. He had been the PCC president, and had spearheaded the Congress campaign that defeated Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s BJP (which had been in power since 1990, barring a year’s President’s Rule following the demolition of the Babri Masjid), and brought the Congress back to power. Gehlot has since alternated as Chief Minister with Vasundhara Raje of the BJP.

The feud between Gehlot and Pilot escalated after the Congress high command decided to give the experienced Gehlot a third shot at Chief Ministership, with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections that were then around the corner. The two leaders have been at loggerheads ever since, and have made comments against each other without taking each other’s names on several occasions.

📣 Express Explained is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@ieexplained) and stay updated with the latest

But why is the problem allowed to keep flaring up? Why hasn’t it been sorted out?

Factionalism is not new in the Congress. Even at the peak of its popularity, the party witnessed factional feuds and splits. For instance, the two major splits in the Congress came during the Indira Gandhi era.

But many leaders argue that the central leadership, or the high command in Congress parlance, has become considerably weak in the last six years. Strong regional leaders like Amarinder Singh in Punjab wield considerable influence. The AICC in charge of Rajasthan, Avinash Pande, is seen as a lightweight, who does not have the stature to make Gehlot and Pilot sit across the table and sort out their differences.

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to step back from active organisational activities too, has left the younger leaders in the party, especially those who are closely associated with him, to ponder their future. The old-versus-young tussle — and their competing ambitions — has split the party in Madhya Pradesh, and is now the most visible in Rajasthan.

It is also difficult for the Congress to ignore caste equations.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (right) and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at a press conference in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (right) and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot at a press conference in Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Pilot comes from the Gujjar community, and one of the factors that went against his elevation was that it may not go down well with the Meena community. Gehlot, on the other hand, is not seen as a threat to any caste group. He belongs to the backward Mali caste, and is not seen as a threat to the dominant Jat, Gujjar, Meena, and Rajput communities.

That said, the Congress cannot ignore the Gujjars either — and that is where it had sought to strike a balance. As it is the Jats, another dominant community, have long been unhappy with the Congress as they believe the party has not given them their due. The Congress has historically had tall Jat leaders in Rajasthan, such as Parasram Maderna, Ramniwas Mirdha, and Sisram Ola.

Interestingly, Gehlot had pipped Maderna to become the Chief Minister for the first time in 1998. Maderna was then the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. The Jats had then too demanded that the Chief Minister be from among their ranks – either Maderna or K Natwar Singh. But Singh, like Sachin’s father Rajesh Pilot, was not interested and preferred to stay in national politics.

Even if the government does not fall, what will be the impact of this crisis?

The crisis will certainly undermine Pilot’s position. Sources close to him ask how he can remain in the government, that too as number two, when an FIR says that the “Deputy CM says that he will be the CM”?

The tussle between Gehlot and Pilot has underlain Congress politics in Rajasthan since the government came to power. Their mutual distrust will only deepen. It is terrible optics for the party, too. With the latest crisis, the tug-of-war between the CM and the Deputy CM will be part of every analysis of the government.

Can any other state too see a crisis such as the one in Rajasthan?

All is not well in Punjab and Chhattisgarh. Although Chief Minister Amarinder Singh does not face any challenge to his leadership, there is rumbling — and the likes of former PCC chief Partap Singh Bajwa and former Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu keep stirring the pot.

In Chhattisgarh, the trouble is far more serious. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo, who was a contender for the post, are said to be no more on talking terms.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd