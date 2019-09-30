Explained: Qandeel Baloch’s brother convicted; a look back at Pak’s honour killing case

On Friday, a court in Multan in Pakistan sentenced the brother of slain Pakistani social media sensation Qandeel Baloch to life imprisonment for committing her murder, three years after he confessed to the crime. The infamous 2016 honour killing had caused an uproar in Pakistan, which had in its wake adopted harsher punishments for such killings.

At the time of her murder, Baloch was 26, and was highly popular on social media.

Social media star in Pakistan

Baloch was born as Fauzia Azeem in a poor family in rural Pakistan, was married at a young age, and faced an abusive husband. After escaping from the marriage, Baloch began to chart a career as a media icon.

After rising to fame on social media, Baloch built a modelling career and was often dubbed the Kim Kardashian of Pakistan. She appeared in music videos and often posted pictures which were resented by a conservative audience. Baloch had spoken against what she described as “the typical orthodox mindset” in Pakistan and had been at the receiving end of misogynistic abuse.

A gruesome murder

On July 15, 2016, Baloch was drugged and then strangled to death by her brother Muhammad Azeem at their parents’ house. After being apprehended by the police days later, Azeem said to the press that he had killed Baloch for her social media activity, which he believed had brought dishonour to his family. He expressed no remorse for his acts.

Before her murder, Baloch had posted pictures with Mufti Abdul Qavi, a cleric, for which the latter had received flak from his followers. After Baloch was killed, Qavi’s role in the murder had also been alleged.

Trial and conviction

The killing caused a furore in Pakistan, and soon legislation was passed in 2016 which made it mandatory to give a 25-year prison sentence in honour killing cases.

At the trial, Baloch’s parents, who had in the aftermath of the murder strongly denounced Azeem, supported him during the proceedings. A written statement was submitted by them to the court saying that they had absolved him of the crime. The court turned down the parents’ request.

In its judgement, the Court has sent Azeem to life in prison. Six others, including Qavi, have been acquitted.