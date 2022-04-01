Explained: Why has Punjab passed resolution staking claim on Chandigarh and the war over the capital

The longstanding contentious issue of ownership of Punjab and Haryana over Chandigarh has once again flared up after the recently notified Central Service rules for employees in the Union Territory of Chandigarh instead of Punjab service rules. On Friday, the Punjab Assembly in a special session unanimously passed the official resolution reiterating the state’s claim on Chandigarh.

Why has Punjab claimed its right on Chandigarh?

The immediate provocation has been the Centre’s notification of Central Service rules for employees of Chandigarh. Before this, the Centre had tweaked rules for appointments in Bhakra Beas Management Board(BBMB). Earlier, the appointments were done only from Punjab and Haryana but now the board can recruit from anywhere in India. These developments have made the state see red.

How many resolutions have been passed by Punjab Vidhan Sabha staking a claim on Chandigarh?

As many as seven resolutions have been passed by the Assembly so far. On May 18, 1967, Acharya Prithvi Singh Azad brought a resolution; Chaudhary Balbir Singh brought a resolution on January 19, 1970; Sukhdev Singh Dhillon brought the resolution on September 7, 1978, during Parkash Singh Badal’s government; Baldev Singh Mann brought a similar resolution October 31, 1985, during Surjit Singh Barnala’s government, Om Parkash Gupta brought the resolution on March 6, 1986. On December 23, 2014, Gurdev Singh Jhoondan brought this resolution during Badal’s government. And on Friday (April 1), Bhagwant Mann brought the resolution, after a gap of eight years.

The issue was not raised vociferously earlier because Punjab was fighting militancy in the 1980s and 1990s. The successive governments concentrated on rebuilding the state. Therefore, there was a gap of 28 years between the fifth and sixth resolutions passed by the Vidhan Sabha.

What is AAP government’s argument?

AAP MLA Aman Arora has argued that there was a precedent that whenever a new state was carved out of a parent state in the country, the capital city stayed with the parent state. When Maharashtra was reorganised and Gujarat was born on January 1, 1960, Maharashtra retained Mumbai as its capital. When Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000, Lucknow continued to remain UP’s capital. When Chhattisgarh was formed out of the parent state Madhya Pradesh, on November 1, 2000, Bhopal remained the capital of MP. Similarly, when Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, Patna continued to be the capital of Bihar. When Telangana was carved out of Andhra Pradesh, they decided on the reorganisation period of 10 years till 2024. But in Punjab, the reorganisation period continues even after five decades, Arora said.

The Punjab government said the government had earlier tweaked the rules of appointment in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). The state feels that the Centre was trying to control Chandigarh to dilute Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh. The state sees it as an infringement on the rights of states.

How has BJP reacted to the change in service rules?

The BJP has said that the Centre had done nothing to violate the provisions of the Reorganisation Act. BJP MLA Ashwini Sharma said that from March 1, 1986-March 31, 1991, the Central Service rules were applicable to the employees of Chandigarh. Later, Punjab’s pay scale became more lucrative and the employees demanded it. Now the UT employees have again sought Central rules. “If you want those employees to be governed by Punjab rules then you give them sixth pay commission. What is the infringement on rights of Punjab in this?” he asked.

The history

In 1947, during partition, the capital of Punjab was temporarily shifted from Lahore to Shimla. However, prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru decided on a modern city as the capital of Punjab. It was then that the idea of Chandigarh was conceived. In March 1948, the Punjab government chose the picturesque foothills of Shivaliks in consultation with the Centre to carve out the new Chandigarh. As many as 22 villages in Kharar were acquired to set up the city. The government had to face protests from the residents of these villages who were displaced. They were later compensated. The capital was officially shifted from Shimla to Chandigarh on September 21, 1953, and Chandigarh was formally inaugurated by India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, on October 7, 1953. From 1952 to 1966 (till Punjab was reorganised and Haryana was born), Chandigarh remained the capital of Punjab.

The Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, defines Chandigarh as the capital of Punjab. At the time of the reorganisation of Punjab in 1966, when Haryana was carved out, Chandigarh became the common capital of both the states, was declared a union territory, and its control was directly given to the Centre. The properties in Chandigarh were divided between Punjab and Chandigarh in the ratio of 60:40. The States Reorganisation Act, 1966, does not make any changes to the arrangement arrived at in 1952 and 1966, though Punjab ReOrganisation Act, 1966, came into being when Chandigarh was made a Union territory.

The Punjab Reorganisation Act was passed on September 18, 1966, to provide for the reorganisation of the existing state of Punjab. This act came into existence after the formation of the states of Punjab and Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the subsequent transfer of the hill areas to Himachal Pradesh.

Was Haryana given any separate capital?

During the reorganisation of Punjab, the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, had announced that Haryana would get its own capital. Documents submitted in Punjab and Haryana High Court during a case revealed that the Centre had on January 29, 1970, stated, “After very carefully weighing the claims of the two states, the capital project area of Chandigarh should, as a whole, go to Punjab.”

The Indira Gandhi government had taken this decision after Fateh Singh, leader of the Punjabi Suba movement had threatened self-immolation if Chandigarh was not transferred to Punjab. The Centre had even considered dividing Chandigarh into two parts but it was later decided that the planned city could not be divided. Haryana was asked to use the office and residential accommodation in Chandigarh for five years till it shifts to its new capital. The Centre had offered a Rs 10 crore grant to Haryana and an equal amount of loan for setting up the new capital.

What was Dharam Yudh Morcha and what were its demands?

The Dharam Yudh Morcha was a political movement launched in August 1982 by Akali Dal in association with Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale with a common goal to realise Anandpur Sahib Resolution. The Akali Dal expressed dissatisfaction over the Punjab Reorganisation Act and launched the Morcha. The leader of the movement, Fateh Singh, had spelled out several issues of contention. These included Punjabi speaking areas to be given to Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh to be given to Punjab.

What did Rajiv-Longowal Accord say vis-a-vis Punjab’s demand for Chandigarh?

The Rajiv-Longowal Accord, signed by the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and Akali leader Harchand Singh Longowal came into effect on July 24, 1985, under which the government was to accept the demands of Akalis including that of transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. January 26, 1986, was finalised as the date of transfer. However, the accord was withdrawn at the last minute as there were disagreements. Later, Longowal was assassinated by militants.

What has Haryana said?

In 2018, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar suggested that a special body for the development of Chandigarh should be set up. But the then Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh rejected it. He said Chandigarh indisputably belonged to Punjab. Haryana had been demanding a separate High Court. Haryana had also passed a resolution in the Vidhan Sabha demanding 20 rooms in the Vidhan Sabha complex that have been in the possession of Punjab.