Explained: Punjab board exams for class 5, 8 make a comeback today. Here’s why

Is it for the first time, since Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act was implemented in Punjab, that class 5 and 8 students will undergo examination?

No, even after no-detention policy came into force after implementation of RTE in 2011 and board exams for classes 5 and 8 were discontinued, Punjab came up with its own system to evaluate the students of the two classes. Since 2016, Punjab was conducting examinations for class 5 and 8 under a system called ‘Learning Outcome Evaluation System’ (LOES) under which students sit for exams but were not detained or held back if they got E grade (less than 33 per cent). They were ‘identified for remedial coaching and extra attention’. LOES evaluation was being conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), not PSEB. The LOES system was started by then education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema after noticing that due to no-detention policy, the learning outcomes levels were drastically declining and affecting class X board results.

Before implementation of RTE in Punjab, PSEB in coordination with SCERT, used to conduct exams for class 5 and 8. After RTE came in force, another system Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) was implemented which was an ‘internal assessment at school level’, before Punjab replaced it with LOES in 2016 declaring CCE a ‘complete failure’.

So had Punjab favored scrapping of no-detention policy for class 5 and 8 under RTE?

Yes. Former education minister Cheema, who had also headed sub-committee of Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) under then MHRD minister Smriti Irani, had recommended reintroduction of exams for classes 5 and 8, saying that elementary education standards were declining as both teachers and students were completely non-serious due to no-detention policy. Since no final decision was taken then on RTE, Punjab implemented LOES saying that is it not a violation of RTE Act as they will take exams only to ‘identify’ weak students without failing or detaining them. Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had also written to central government demanding reintroduction of board exams for class 5 and 8.

The Parliament passed an amendment to RTE, scrapping no-detention policy, in January 2019. So were children in Punjab detained in 2018-19 session exams too?

Yes. After the Parliament passed an amendment to section 16 of RTE Act in January 2019, scrapping no-detention policy in class 5 and 8 and empowering the states to hold back students if they fail ‘re-exam’, Punjab detained children in 2019 exams, who failed to clear ‘re-exams’ which were held within two months of declaration of results. However, these exams were conducted by SCERT under LOES system only. As many as 3,484 children, including 657 from class 5 and 2,827 from class 8- were detained in 2019.

What exactly does the amendment to section 16 of RTE Act say?

The section 16 of amended RTE Act, 2009, says, ‘There shall be a regular examination in the fifth and in eighth class at the end of every academic year. If a child fails in examination, he shall be given additional instructions and granted opportunity for re-examination within a period of two months from the date of declaration of result. The appropriate government may allow schools to hold back child in 5th class or in 8th class or in both classes… if fails in re-examination. Provided that appropriate government may decide not to hold back child in any class till completion of elementary education. No child shall be expelled from school till the completion of elementary education.’

So, when did Punjab government decide that now PSEB will be conducting board exams for class 5 and 8, not SCERT?

It was in March 2019 that the PSEB uploaded a circular on its website, announcing that it has received orders from Punjab government that now the exams for class 5 and 8, from 2020 onwards, will be conducted by the board.

Who will set the question papers for class 5 and 8 board exams, where are the exam centers, and how will the answer sheets be evaluated?

Speaking to The Indian Express, JR Mehrok, controller examinations, PSEB said that question papers have been set by PSEB experts. While class 5 students will be appearing for exams in their own schools, external centers have been set up for class 8 students in nearby schools. He added that for both classes, evaluation of answer sheets will be external too but for class 5 it will be at smaller ‘cluster level’. However, for class 8, answer sheets will be ‘bar-coded and sealed’, and external marking will be at higher level.

How will PSEB declare results for class 5 and 8 from now?

Mehrok said that results for both classes 5 and 8 will be declared at board level but exact details are still being worked out. “The plan is to declare student as ‘Qualified’ and ‘Unqualified’ instead of Pass/Fail as per passing criteria laid by the board. Re-examination will be held within two months of result being declared and those who won’t qualify in re-exam too, they will be detained in same class but won’t be expelled. Marks will be declared to parents and children as per plan. Teachers will upload marks online after evaluating the sheets and board will compile result,” he said. He added that a total of 13.20 lakh children will be undergoing board exams ( including classes 5, 8, 10 and 12) for 2019-20 under PSEB.

