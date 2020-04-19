Explained: President Trump and the politics of backing anti-lockdown protests

A ‘Liberate Minnesota’ protest against the coronavirus lockdown measures at St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 17. (Photo: AP) A ‘Liberate Minnesota’ protest against the coronavirus lockdown measures at St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 17. (Photo: AP)

On Friday, US President Donald Trump criticised three of the country’s states for implementing lockdown measures which he described as “too tough”, and openly encouraged protests against social distancing policies in those states. On his Twitter account, the President wrote “LIBERATE MINNESOTA”, “LIBERATE MICHIGAN”, “LIBERATE VIRGINIA”, and then went on to criticise the Governor of New York state.

LIBERATE MINNESOTA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

Over the week, hundreds of far-right voters gathered at state capitals in many parts of the country, calling the lockdown orders too extreme and alleging an infringement of their liberties. All four states that Trump lashed out at are currently ruled by Governors from the Democratic party.

Trump, a Republican, is up for reelection in November this year, and must defeat presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to secure a second presidential term.

Lockdown measures in the US

The novel coronavirus pandemic has currently hit the US the hardest, with more number of deaths and infections occurring in the country than anywhere else. In response, several Governors, both Democratic and Republican, have issued stay-at-home orders to halt the spread of the outbreak.

For several weeks, President Trump had downplayed the threat of the pandemic, accused Democrats of “politicising” the virus, and as recently as late March suggested opening the US economy by Easter (April 12), against expert advice.

Later, however, the President changed tack as he announced a national emergency to help tackle the growing outbreak, and went on to urge Americans to avoid public spaces and work from home.

On Thursday, Trump pursued a conciliatory approach with state Governors, and said they would be “empowered” to make plans on how their states should make an orderly reopening from the lockdown. But less than 24 hours later, the President struck a much different tone as he appeared irate with states and exerted political pressure to have their social distancing orders relaxed.

The sudden anger against states

Trump, who faces re-election in the next few months, is facing widespread disapproval for his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to a Pew Research Center poll released on Thursday, nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Americans believed that Trump was too slow to take steps to halt the virus when cases were first reported in other countries.

At the same time, the severe economic downturn caused due to the pandemic has also posed a challenge for Trump to maintain his popularity before the November elections. Like elsewhere in the world, lockdown measures have seriously hampered the American economy, leaving more than 20 million people unemployed — what has been described as the worst labour situation since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Many of America’s far-right voters, who are currently protesting, had supported Trump during the 2016 election. Experts believe the President has extended his encouragement to the protests to keep his base energised. At the same, the President also hopes to channel larger public angst against an impending economic recession into support for his reelection bid, reports said.

Critics have denounced the public protests — and Trump for further fuelling them — as this can have a further detrimental impact on an already delicate health situation prevailing in the US.

