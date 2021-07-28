Explained: Pre-packaged insolvency resolution process of MSMEs

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment Bill), 2021 that was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday replaces the IBC Amendment Ordinance 2021 promulgated in April, which introduced pre-packs as an insolvency resolution mechanism for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). We examine the Pre-packaged Insolvency Resolution Process (PIRP), how it differs from the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and key hurdles that the new mechanism may face in gaining traction.

What are pre-packs?

A pre-pack entails the resolution of the debt of a distressed company through a direct agreement between secured creditors and the existing owners or outside investors instead of a public bidding process. This system of insolvency proceedings has become an increasingly popular mechanism for insolvency resolution in the UK and Europe over the past decade. Under the pre-pack system, financial creditors will agree to terms with the promoters or a potential investor and seek approval of the resolution plan from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The approval of a minimum of 66 per cent of financial creditors that are unrelated to the corporate debtor would be required before a resolution plan is submitted to the NCLT. Further NCLTs are also required to either accept or reject any application for a pre-pack insolvency proceeding before considering a petition for a CIRP.

What are the benefits of pre-packs over the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)?

One of the key criticisms of the CIRP has been the time taken for resolution. At the end March 2021, 79 per cent of the 1723 ongoing insolvency resolution proceedings had crossed the 270-day threshold. One of the key reasons behind delays in the CIRPs are prolonged litigations by erstwhile promoters and potential bidders.



The pre-pack in contrast is limited to a maximum of 120 days with only 90 days available to stakeholders to bring a resolution plan for approval before the NCLT.

Another key difference between pre-packs and CIRP is that the existing management retains control in the case of pre-packs while a resolution professional takes control of the debtor as a representative of financial creditors in the case of CIRP. Experts note that this allows for minimal disruption of operations relative to a CIRP.

What is the key aim behind the introduction of the pre-pack?

According to sources aware of developments, pre-packs are largely aimed at providing MSMEs with an opportunity to restructure their liabilities and start with a clean slate while still providing adequate protections so that the system is not misused by firms to avoid making payments to creditors. Currently, only corporate debtors themselves are permitted to initiate a PIRP after obtaining the approval of 66 per cent of their creditors.

The pre-pack mechanism does however, allow for a swiss challenge to any resolution plans which provides less than full recovery of dues for operational creditors. Under the swiss challenge mechanism, any third party would be permitted to submit a resolution plan for the distressed company and the original applicant would have to either match the improved resolution plan or forego the investment.

What are some of the challenges in the use of pre-packs?

Experts noted that the timeline for the PIRP may be difficult to meet for lenders and distressed firms and that forensic audits were particularly important in cases where the control of the firm remains with the same management.

“Ordinarily where the hair cuts are involved the forensic/transaction audit becomes imperative and a negative report becomes a roadblock in resolution involving the same management,” said Anoop Rawat, Partner, Insolvency & Bankruptcy at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Rawat also said that if a firm restructures its outstanding debt through a PIRP with the existing management retaining control, the NPA status of the company’s account with lenders may not be automatically upgraded under RBI guidelines.

“In order to motivate resolution under the PIRP, the RBI guidelines on account status may be aligned with the objective of IBC and the lenders may be given a benefit of account upgradation upon resolution. There is a need for the IBBI and RBI to find a middle ground on these regulations to make the PIRP more attractive,” he said.

Experts also noted that the debtor in possession model may pose a challenge to the swiss challenge option available to lenders as the existing management may create hurdles for any outside investor seeking information to potentially invest in the company. Under the CIRP a resolution professional is in charge of running the company and providing information to potential investors.

What next?

Experts have noted that the pre-pack mechanism is an effective mechanism to arrive at a quick resolution for distressed companies and that the regime should be rolled out to all corporations over time as legal issues around the mechanism are settled through case law.