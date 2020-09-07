Explained: Post-Covid review in children finds severe heart damage

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), believed to be linked to Covid-19, damages the heart,says a medical literature review published in EClinicalMedicine, a journal of The Lancet.

“According to the literature, children did not need to exhibit the classic upper respiratory symptoms of Covid-19 to develop MIS-C, which is frightening. Children might have no symptoms, no one knew they had the disease, and a few weeks later, they may develop this exaggerated inflammation in the body,” Moreira said in a statement.

The team reviewed 662 MIS-C cases reported worldwide between January 1 and July 25. Eleven of the children died. Ninety per cent had an ECG test and 54% of the results were abnormal. The heart damage included:

# Dilation of coronary blood vessels, a phenomenon also seen in Kawasaki disease.

# Depressed ejection fraction, indicating a reduced ability for the heart to pump oxygenated blood to tissues.

Source: University of Texas Health Science Center

