Explained: Impact of proposed women’s reservation Bills on delimitation process

Even as the three-day sitting of Parliament to pass three Bills to advance the provision of 33% women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies to 2029 begins Thursday, the Opposition has decided to counter the government, while insisting that it supports women’s reservation at the present Lok Sabha strength of 543.

Here’s what to know about the Bills and the impact it could have on the delimitation process that would follow.

Government, Opposition face off

The opposition parties say that the Bills are riddled with contradictions and make no mention of the proportion of seats allocated to all states remaining unchanged, unlike what sources in the government had been saying. So, they argue that this would lead to states that did not implement family planning being “rewarded” with a higher share of seats. They have also opposed the idea of a 50% increase in the Lok Sabha seats of all states, saying that the gap between states whose population has stabilised and the ones whose population hasn’t will increase in absolute numbers.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has suggested a hybrid model for seat allocation that takes into account not just population but also the gross state domestic product. The opposition has also accused the government of not calling an all-party meeting despite their demanding it.

Sources in the government say it will attach a schedule mentioning proportionate increase in the number of Lok Sabha seats for every state with its Bills to allay the fears of southern states that the proportion of their seats in the Lower House would fall.

A Schedule is an additional section to a Bill that provides detailed information supporting the text of the Bill. The Schedule is expected to include the precise number of seats that will be allocated to each state.

Proposed changes

The Centre is set to introduce in Parliament three Bills for the purpose of providing women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as early as 2029: the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill to amend the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, to expedite women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies; a Delimitation Bill to set up a Delimitation Commission for the purpose of delimitation based on the latest available figures; and a Bill to extend women’s reservation to Union Territories (UTs) with Legislative Assemblies.

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The Constitutional Amendment Bill also amends Article 81 of the Constitution to lay down that the Lok Sabha shall not exceed 815 members elected from states and 35 members elected from the UTs. The statement of objects and reasons of this Bill says that while the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, had laid down that women’s reservation would be implemented following delimitation on the basis of the first Census after the Act was passed, this would delay the process as Census figures would take time to be published.

So, the Bill aims to operationalise women’s reservation following delimitation on the basis of the latest Census exercise for which figures have been published. This should mean the 2011 Census, if the Delimitation Commission is constituted quickly after the passage of the Delimitation Act.

The Constitutional Amendment Bill also amends Article 82 to do away with the necessity to have delimitation after each Census.

‘One person, one vote, one value’

The Delimitation Bill says explicitly that it would be the duty of the Commission to readjust the constituencies as per the latest published Census figures on the date of the constitution of the Delimitation Commission, which would mean Census 2011. It also says that the Commission would have to readjust the seats with regard to several Articles of the Constitution, including Articles 81 and 82.

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While there is no mention that the readjustment has to be on a pro-rata basis via a 50% increase in the seats of all states, it’s important to note what Article 81 of the Constitution says.

Article 81 of the Constitution provides for the “one person, one vote, one value” principle. Article 81 (2) (a) says: “There shall be allotted to each State a number of seats in the House of the People in such manner that the ratio between that number and the population of the state is, so far as practicable, the same for all States.”

The only exception the Article makes to the norm is for very small states with a population not exceeding 6 million, so that they can still get proper representation in the Lower House despite their small population.

Given the clear provisions in Article 81 that each Lok Sabha constituency across India and each Assembly constituency within a state should cater to roughly identical populations, the only way for the proportion of seats allocated to states to remain unchanged is to continue with the 1971 Census data — something that government sources now suggest.

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Since the present Bills mandate that the Delimitation Commission readjust seats as per the latest Census figures available on the date the Commission is constituted, the question was how they sustain the present proportional allocation of seats based on the 1971 Census — even while demarcating constituencies as per the 2011 Census as per the constitutional principle provided for in Article 81. The Schedule attached to the Bills might try to allay fears, but it is unlikely that it will pacify a restive opposition.

When was delimitation frozen?

The current freeze on delimitation is a result of two constitutional amendments, one in 1976 and the other in 2001. The first froze for 25 years the definition of “last preceding census” in Articles 81 and 82, for the purpose of allocation of seats among states, to mean the 1971 Census.

In 2001, Articles 81 and 82 were amended again to extend the freeze till the “relevant figures for the first census taken after the year 2026 have been published”. It will thus automatically expire once the current Census figures are out.

Among the reasons for these amendments was the concern of the southern states that because their population had stabilised by then, and the population of some northern states had begun to grow at a rapid pace, their relative representation in the Lok Sabha would go down if delimitation of seats would take place on the basis of population after each Census, as mandated by the Constitution.