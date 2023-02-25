Protests in Punjab for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’: Who are they?

Punjab has witnessed protests demanding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), in jail for more than three decades for various convictions.

What is the issue? Why it has come back to haunt the Punjab government?

Who are Bandi Singhs?

‘Bandi Singhs’ is a term given to Sikh prisoners who were convicted for involvement in militancy in Punjab and are still in jails in various parts of the country. Since the militancy was wiped out in early 1990s, Sikh activists argue that the prisoners have already spent over three decades in jails, some are physically and mentally unfit, and hence, should be released.

How many of them are in jails?

According to Jaspal Singh Manjhpur, an activist working for their release, 20 Bandi Singhs are still in jail.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, during his recent visit to Punjab, had said there was a list of 11 Sikh prisoners, out of which nine had been released. Manjhpur, however, contested the minister’s claim.

Out of these 20, four are on parole now. The other 16, as per Manjhpur, include Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, undergoing life sentence in the Delhi Bomb Blast case, lodged in Amritsar jail but currently at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar as he is suffering from a mental ailment. Lakhwinder Singh Lakha, Gurmeet Singh, Shamsher Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bheora are in Model Jail Chandigarh. Gurdeep Singh Khera, who was in Central Jail, Amritsar, and Balwant Singh Rajoana, who was in Central Jail, Patiala, were recently released on parole.

What crimes were they convicted for?

Rajoana was given the death sentence for the assassination of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, while the other 19 are undergoing life sentences. Rajoana’s death sentence was commuted to life during the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Jagtar Singh Hawara and Jagtar Singh Tara are both co-conspirators in Beant Singh’s assassination.

Satnam Singh, Dyal Singh Lahore and Sucha Singh are in Moradabad Jail in Uttar Pradesh for a crime committed in that state. While many other convicts, like Bhullar, were shifted to Punjab jails after an agitation in 2016, the trio has remained in UP.

Why has the issue cropped up again?

The issue never has never really died down. It has become a religio-political issue in Punjab, with various political parties harping on it to either take on rivals or to get the support of radical Sikhs. This time, it has come to haunt the state government afresh after the Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhak Committee (SGPC) launched a massive signature campaign in November last year seeking the prisoners’ release.

While the SGPC is seen as allied with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the political party has also demanded the prisoners’ release separately.

The BJP, which has been trying to woo Punjab voters, has said it is “sympathetic” towards the demand.

In February 2022, Union minister Shekhawat had promised that he would take up the issue of Bandi Singhs with the Centre for their release. Recently, Shekhawat, during his visit to Bathinda, filled forms meant to demand the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

Why the protests against the AAP government?

The release of these Sikhs has to be considered by the governments of states where their cases had progressed. For instance, Beant Singh’s assassination had taken place in Chandigarh. The Delhi bomb blast took place in Delhi.

However, agitators say the AAP has yet not written to the Centre about the release of Bandi Singhs.

For now, the party, watching the mobilisation for the release of these prisoners, has played safe, by not sending for special remission the case of former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.