90%-plus turnout in West Bengal: What explains the record polling?

West Bengal recorded its highest ever turnout during the first phase of the 2026 Assembly election on Thursday. More than 91% of the electorate had cast its ballot as of 7.30 pm, showed the Election Commission’s (EC) provisional data.

The final figure, which the EC will release later, will likely be even higher. So why did West Bengal vote in such large numbers?

SIR impact on Bengal

The West Bengal elections were held after the EC’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise cut a total of 91 lakh names from the state’s rolls beginning October last year.

Overall, West Bengal’s electorate was trimmed by 11.63%.

Out of those deletions, 58 lakh were cut in the draft stage, with the EC saying those electors had either died, shifted, were enrolled in multiple places or were absent during the enumeration phase of the SIR in November and December last year.