UP panchayat polls in 3 months: What happens to OBC quota, and what next

The Allahabad High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh to complete panchayat elections within three months, under the existing reservation framework, including the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This comes as a state commission continues its inquiry into a revised OBC reservation framework.

Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the government will have no difficulty meeting the deadline, pointing out that ballot papers have already been printed and voter lists are ready.

What is the next step?

The HC has directed the state government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to begin preparations, announce the election programme and complete the polls within three months of its October 14 judgment. The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prashad.