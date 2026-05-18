Why UP’s new OBC commission is crucial for panchayat polls — and next year’s big battle

Villagers queue up to cast their vote during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Gram Panchayat election, in Phulpur, Prayagraj, April 2021. (PTI file)

In a major step towards conducting the panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh, the state Cabinet on Monday (May 18) approved the formation of the UP State Dedicated Backward Classes Commission to determine reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions.

The move is in line with directions issued by the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court on implementing OBC reservation in local body elections.

Hearing a petition in March, the Allahabad HC had taken a stern view of the delay in forming the commission and asked if the process would be completed before the ongoing five-year tenure of panchayats ends on May 26.