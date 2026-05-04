TN Election Results 2026 | Vijay disrupts Dravidian binary. Here’s what his party, TVK stands for

TN Election Results 2026: With counting underway, the fledgling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founded by actor Vijay two years ago, has emerged as a formidable challenger to the reigning DMK and the opposition AIADMK.
Over the last five decades, the Dravidian parties have alternated power without any interruption. This streak seems set to end, with the TVK leading in 110 of 234 seats as of 1 pm.
Barring AxisMyIndia, which predicted a range of 98-120 seats for TVK, all major pollsters predicted it would win between two to six seats. We explain.
Party ideology
The TVK is positioned centre-left, drawing inspiration from BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj, stalwarts of Dalit politics and the social justice movement. The party also claimed two women as its ideological mentors: Rani Velu Nachiyar, one of the first Indian queens to resist British colonial power in India, and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal, hailed as South India’s Rani of Jhansi.
The party has vehemently rejected majoritarian, right-wing politics, calling the BJP its “ideological opponent”, and the DMK its “political adversary” on grounds of corruption and dynastic politics.
The party claims secular social justice and egalitarianism as its core ideological pillars, referencing Thirukkural, the 1,330-couplet moral treatise compiled by Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar.
Even before the elections, the party made its presence heard, demanding the abolition of the NEET exam and calling for education to be moved back from the concurrent list to the state list. Both issues have been among the state’s long-standing demands.
Youth centricity
TVK centred its campaign on its youth voters, and its platform reflected this. After initially decrying the “freebie politics” practised by the DMK and ADMK, the party made a major U-turn and leaned in heavily on youth-centric welfarism.
The DMK promised appliance coupons for Rs 8,000 with monthly cash transfers for women at Rs 2,000; the ADMK offered free refrigerators, subsidised two-wheelers for women, and family cost-of-living relief worth Rs 10,000. Both parties have largely focused on women, farmers and the elderly.
The TVK differed through its youth-centric platform, promising job guarantees, collateral-free startup and education loans, free laptops for government college students and monthly student stipends. The party framed welfare not as charity by the state, but as its investment in the young generation seeking opportunities. The party also promised a drug-free state, a messaging choice targeted squarely at parents of young voters in a state where substance abuse among youngsters has become a political issue.
The current polling results indicate that this gambit may well have paid off. TVK’s vote share of around 32% roughly matches that of the DMK alliance, suggesting it may have drawn from the traditional bases of both Dravidian parties. The state notably witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout for an assembly election at 85.1%.
Star power at play
Add to this Vijay’s own brand and personal appeal. After positioning himself as a profitable actor with mass appeal who could play the romantic lead and the swashbuckling action hero through the 1990s and 2000s, he began laying the groundwork for a pivot as a star with a social message.
In 2009, he launched Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a social welfare organisation by consolidating around 85,000 fan clubs. It supported the AIADMK alliance in its comeback in 2011, and even contested in local body elections in 2021, winning several seats. In contrast to his contemporaries, the VMI made an early pivot to civic work, organising blood donation drives, flood relief and community welfare among other activities. Thus, the outfit existed as a grassroots level civic organisation long before the party did.
This effort merits comparison with MG Ramachandran, who established the ADMK purely on the back of his fan following, but also welcomes a contrast with another famous actor-turned-politician, Kamal Hassan. Hassan attempted a near-identical transition, forming Makkal Needhi Maiam in 2018 and contesting the 2021 elections. However, what seems to have favoured the TVK is its 15 years of civic mobilisation and grassroots presence.
Over the 2010s, Vijay took roles that established his presence as a saviour figure rooted in social justice. His roles in Kaththi (2014, addressing farmer distress), Mersal (2017, healthcare corruption), Bigil (2019, women in sports) and Sarkar (2018, electoral manipulation) as well as the successes of these films helped complete this pivot. Each of these films generated controversies that helped amplify his public identity: Mersal’s critique of GST put him at odds with the ruling BJP at the centre, while Sarkar drew flak from the then-TN government for allegedly inciting voters.
His final film, Jana Nayagan, due for theatrical release this year, was intended to complete his transition to consummate politician. However, the film was pulled ahead of its Pongal slate on January 9 after the CBFC delayed its certification and the makers cited circumstances beyond their control. The film subsequently leaked online, prompting an injunction by the Madras High Court against cable operators and internet service providers. This arduous saga may have ultimately benefited Vijay, casting him as a target of powerful interests, and transforming a “routine film release into a political spectacle“, argued Bengaluru-based political analyst, P John J Kennedy.