TN Election Results 2026 | Vijay disrupts Dravidian binary. Here’s what his party, TVK stands for

TN Election Results 2026: The party has vehemently rejected majoritarian, right-wing politics, calling the BJP its “ideological opponent” and the DMK its “political adversary”. (X/TVKVijayHQ)

TN Election Results 2026: With counting underway, the fledgling Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founded by actor Vijay two years ago, has emerged as a formidable challenger to the reigning DMK and the opposition AIADMK.

Over the last five decades, the Dravidian parties have alternated power without any interruption. This streak seems set to end, with the TVK leading in 110 of 234 seats as of 1 pm.

Barring AxisMyIndia, which predicted a range of 98-120 seats for TVK, all major pollsters predicted it would win between two to six seats. We explain.

Party ideology

The TVK is positioned centre-left, drawing inspiration from BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamaraj, stalwarts of Dalit politics and the social justice movement. The party also claimed two women as its ideological mentors: Rani Velu Nachiyar, one of the first Indian queens to resist British colonial power in India, and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal, hailed as South India’s Rani of Jhansi.