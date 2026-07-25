Smriti Irani to Dharmendra Pradhan: BJP’s education ministers and their tenures

In May 2014, Smriti Irani was appointed as the Minister for Human Resource Development (as the Education Ministry was known then). One of Irani’s defining moments in the role was when she oversaw the rollback of Delhi University’s (DU) Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP). Officially, the University Grants Commission (with the backing of the HRD Ministry), argued that DU had introduced the FYUP earlier in 2013 without complying with the UGC Act or Delhi University Act. This rollback was also helped by protests by both student and teacher groups across DU due to the lack of adequate infrastructure or clarity on the execution of this programme. Express Explained | Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned, but deeper problem remains: Youth unemployment During her time as minister, she also initiated the drafting of the National Education Policy (NEP) and launched the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Story continues below this ad Her term, however, was also rife with controversy. In 2016, Irani faced backlash in Parliament over the JNU sedition row and the HRD Ministry’s handling of the campus protests and arrest of JNU’s student union president, Kanhaiya Kumar. She was also the subject of scrutiny in the Rohith Vemula suicide case of January 2016. In July 2016, after two years in the post, Irani was moved to the Textiles Ministry.

Prakash Javadekar: In office from July 5, 2016 to May 30, 2019

After Irani’s move to Textiles, Prakash Javadekar took over HRD. In 2017, Javadekar spearheaded the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Act which declared IIMs as ‘Institutions of National Importance’. This Act granted IIMs the freedom from repetitively seeking ministry clearances for matters like fee structures and the creation of new posts. This Act granted them previously unseen autonomy, since IIMs traditionally operated under an MoU with the HRD Ministry.

His tenure also witnessed the creation of the National Testing Agency (NTA) aimed at centralising examinations. The NTA — which is now under fire — functions as an independent and autonomous organisation and shifted exams to an online format.

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It in his tenure that Right to Education Act was amended to scrap the ‘No-Detention Policy’ that had prohibited failing children in classes 5 and 8. Under the amendment, it was left to states to decide whether to continue the policy.

In 2018, the HRD Ministry faced discontent over the leaking of the 2018 CBSE Board Exam paper. The selection of the then yet-to-be-established Jio Institute among India’s six Institutions of Eminence also sparked a row.

Javadekar served till 2019, transitioning to the Environment and Information & Broadcasting portfolios when the second BJP term under Narendra Modi began. In July 2021, he resigned from the Union Cabinet ahead of a major reshuffle.