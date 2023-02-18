‘Real Shiv Sena’ dispute: The criteria EC used to decide in favour of Eknath Shinde faction

Giving its order in a dispute that began last year, the Election Commission Friday decided that the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the real Shiv Sena, and not the group led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Over months of deliberations and hearings, the EC came to rely on the “test of majority” to determine that the Shinde faction gets to use the party’s name and symbol of “Bow and Arrow”, as reserved under the Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

The petition in the case had been filed by Shinde on July 19, 2022.

What are the criteria available to the EC?

In a dispute that arose between two factions of the Congress in what became known as the Sadiq Ali case, the Election Commission had in 1971 relied on the test of majority to decide which side got to retain the name and symbol. The EC’s decision to find the Indira Gandhi-backed faction the real Congress was then upheld by the Supreme Court in 1972.

The other two criteria considered were test of party constitution and test of aims and objects, but it was the test of majority that won out in the end. The Supreme Court, too, upheld this approach.

“If the number of seats secured by a political party or the number of votes cast in favour of the candidates of a political party can be a relevant consideration for the recognition of a political party, one is at a loss to understand as to how the number of seats in the Parliament and State Legislature held by the supporters of a group of the political party can be considered to be irrelevant. We can consequently discover no error in the approach of the Commission in applying the rule of majority and numerical strength for determining as to which of the two groups, Congress ‘J’ and Congress’ O’ was the Congress Party for the purpose of Paragraph 15 of Symbols Order,” the Supreme Court had ruled in 1972.

This was cited in the EC’s order in the Shiv Sena case.

What did the two Shiv Sena groups argue?

The Thackeray camp, represented by former Union Minister and lawyer Kapil Sibal, among others, argued that the test of majority should not be the sole determining factor. Sibal argued that the Shinde group’s claim to be the real Shiv Sena should be made as per the party constitution and that a group that did not follow the constitution should not be recognised by the EC.

He argued that if Shinde did not agree with the party constitution as amended in 2018, under which he himself had been appointed an office-bearer, then he had no right to claim the symbol. Shinde, Sibal argued, should form his own party.

The party’s constitution had been amended in 2018 to give the party president, Uddhav Thackeray, powers to appoint office-bearers. The EC said in its order that this amended document had not been submitted by the party, in violation of the criteria for parties registered under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Shinde faction argued that the amended constitution had gone back on the democratic reforms introduced in a 1999 amendment under the leadership of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. The office-bearers appointed post the 2018 amendment could not be the criteria to judge support for each side.

On the issue of aims and objects, both parties claimed to adhere to the principles of the party constitution. Shinde argued that Thackeray was running the party in a manner opposed to Balasaheb’s ideologies. Thackeray said the party constitution stated the party would “be committed to rational secularism, socialism and national integrity” and that he had followed the same. With both sides claiming to adhere to the principles, the EC found it could not rely on the test of aims and objects.

Eventually, the EC sided with Shinde, finding he had the support of 40 out 67 MLAs and MLCs and 13 out of 22 MPs in both Houses.

What did the EC say about inner-party democracy?

In the Shiv Sena order, the EC underlined the lack of internal democracies in political parties and said this was a cause of many of the disputes landing at its door. The EC said the requirement under the RP Act that political parties have a written constitution and submit an undertaking that the constitution is democratic is meant to promote internal democracy. The importance of a democratic organisational structure is only felt when there is a dispute.

“An organisation ought to have its own mechanism to deal with internal disputes. A political organisation that is performing the difficult role of aggregating the often-differing aspirations of the people that it seeks to represent by democratic contest ought to give much more importance to internal democratic structures which have the ability to resolve disputes democratically,” the EC observed.