On picks for top posts, a history of futile Opp dissent

The Supreme Court on March 2 gave a say to the Opposition in the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners, ruling that these officials would be appointed by the President based on the recommendation of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, and Chief Justice of India (CJI).
Similar high-power panels already pick the CBI Director, Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) and Vigilance Commissioners, NHRC chairperson, Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners, Chairperson and members of Lokpal. The choices have almost always been dictated by the government, ignoring Opposition objections.
The CBI Director is appointed by a Committee consisting of the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha or leader of the single largest Opposition party, and the CJI or his nominee. The process of appointment was established by the Supreme Court’s Vineet Narain judgment (1997), and the changes made to The Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946 by The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.
The Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, states the CVC and Vigilance Commissioners shall be appointed on the recommendation of a panel of the PM, Home Minister, and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.
The Right to Information Act, 2005, states that CIC and Information Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a committee consisting of the PM, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the PM.
n In February 2020, the government overrode Chowdhury’s dissent to choose Sanjay Kothari as CVC and Bimal Julka as CIC. Chowdhury pointed to “glaring and fatal infirmities with the (search) committee itself” — a member, Rajiv Kumar, “also turned out to be an applicant for the CVC and was finally shortlisted for the post…by the search committee”.
On appointment of the CIC, Chowdhury said the government had reduced the process to “an empty paper formality” by not providing any material particulars for the selection.
n In October 2020, Chowdhury strongly objected to the appointments of Information Commissioner Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha as the new CIC and journalist Uday Mahurkar as Information Commissioner.
The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, states that the chairperson and members shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Committee consisting of the PM, Lok Sabha Speaker, Home Minister, Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha.
In June 2021, Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, objected to the appointment of Justice Arun Mishra as NHRC chief, instead seeking a member of the SCs or STs in the post.
In September 2010, the late Sushma Swaraj, then Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, recorded her dissent to the appointment of then Telecom Secretary P J Thomas as CVC, who was favoured by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and then Home Minister P Chidambaram. In March 2011, in a major embarrassment to the UPA government, the Supreme Court struck down Thomas’s appointment.