MLC elections today: Why not all Indian states have Legislative Councils, and what they do

Not every adult citizen is eligible to vote for Legislative Councils. Not all states have Legislative Councils, either. So what importance do these bodies hold for India's political system?

Written by: Rishika Singh
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 23, 2026 08:34 PM IST
Election officials and security personnel arrive to deposit ballot boxes and voting materials following the conclusion of polling for elections in constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) election (PTI Photo)Election officials and security personnel arrive to deposit ballot boxes and voting materials following the conclusion of polling for the Graduate and Teacher constituencies of the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) election (PTI Photo)
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Elections to 28 seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka were held today (October 23), with results to be declared on Tuesday.

Unlike elections for Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), not every adult citizen is eligible to vote for Members of the Legislative Councils (MLCs). Not all states have Legislative Councils, either. So why are these bodies a part of India’s political system, and what importance do they hold?

What are Legislative Councils?

Just like the Indian Union has a bicameral legislature, comprising the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, some states have a Legislative Assembly and a Legislative Council. Six states — the four mentioned earlier plus Telangana and Andhra Pradesh — currently have them.

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Chakshu Roy, head of outreach at PRS Legislative Research, earlier wrote for The Indian Express that the colonial history of the system traces back to the Montagu-Chelmsford reforms, which led to the formation of the Council of State at the national level in 1919. “Then the Government of India Act of 1935 set up bicameral legislatures in Indian provinces. It was under this law that a Legislative Council first started functioning in Bengal in 1937,” he wrote.

Similar to the Rajya Sabha, the Legislative Council serves as a second layer for deliberations during the lawmaking process. The two share many similarities — Bills need its approval to become law; only those aged above 30 can contest for a seat (unlike 25 for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies), and their members are chosen for six-year terms through indirect elections. The two bodies also cannot be dissolved, and one-third of the members retire every two years.

During the Constituent Assembly debates, members disagreed on the need for such a body. Congress leader Brajeshwar Prasad argued that, “With the inauguration of the new Constitution on the basis of adult franchise, it is risky to vest all powers in the hands of the Lower House… I believe that power must be vested in the hands of those… not only literate but wise too… who have got a sense of justice… People in India are not only illiterate, but narrow-minded, steeped in fanaticism and superstition.”

Others criticised the elevated position enjoyed by the Legislative Assembly. For instance, the Legislative Council cannot reject the Assembly’s suggestions on a Money Bill. Other members questioned the very need for a body with fewer powers, seeing it as a burden on public expenditure.

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Roy wrote that today, whether states are to have a Legislative Council is a political issue: “For example, in Tamil Nadu, creating a Council has been a contentious issue for the last three decades. The AIADMK-led government in 1986 abolished the state’s second chamber. Since then, DMK has made attempts to re-establish the Council.”

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Elections to the Legislative Council are seen as a political barometer by parties, indicating support among educated groups and professionals, or their overall position before key elections, like in the case of UP now. While these polls are not fought on party symbols, candidates are still backed by political parties.

How are Legislative Councils elected?

Article 169 of the Constitution concerns the Legislative Council. Parliament can pass a law to create or abolish a Legislative Council, “if the Legislative Assembly of the State passes a resolution to that effect by a majority of the total membership of the Assembly and by a majority of not less than two-thirds of the members of the Assembly present and voting.”

Article 171 lays out its composition. The total number of MLCs cannot be more than one-third of the total number of MLAs in a state, and cannot be less than 40.

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These polls are held through proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote. Electors choose from a list of candidates by listing an order of preference.

In general, of the total MLCs, one-third shall be elected by “electorates consisting of members of municipalities, district boards and such other local authorities…” Then, “One-twelfth shall be elected by electorates consisting of persons residing in the State who have been for at least three years graduates of any university in the territory of India,” or have equivalent qualifications. Those who want to vote in these designated seats must fill forms that require proof of their qualifications.

Further, “One-twelfth shall be elected by electorates consisting of persons who have been for at least three years engaged in teaching in such educational institutions within the State, not lower in standard than that of a secondary school.” The Governor also nominates some people having “special knowledge or practical experience” in fields such as literature, science, and social service.

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Rishika Singh
Rishika Singh
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Rishika Singh is a deputy copyeditor at the Explained Desk of The Indian Express. She enjoys writing on issues related to international relations, and in particular, likes to track and analyse news from China. Additionally, she writes on developments related to politics and culture. She can be reached out at rishika.singh@expressindia.com.   ... Read More

 

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