Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delhi’s (now withdrawn) liquor policy?

The CBI on Friday (August 19) raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. Sisodia’s premises were among 21 locations being searched across the country, CBI sources said.

The CBI action is the latest development in the ongoing controversy regarding Sisodia and erstwhile liquor policy. The chain of events was set in motion on July 8, when Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submitted a report to Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, reportedly accusing Sisodia of providing undue benefits to liquor vend licensees in lieu of “kickbacks” and “commissions”, which were allegedly used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent Punjab Assembly elections.

Following the report, L-G Saxena recommended an investigation by the CBI, which put Sisodia, who is in charge of the Delhi government’s excise department, directly in the line of fire. On July 30, Sisodia announced that the new liquor policy would be scrapped from August 1, and that only government-owned liquor vendors would be allowed to sell alcohol in the national capital.

While the CBI has moved in following the L-G’s recommendation, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had been investigating the Delhi government’s excise department for alleged irregularities in the new liquor policy even before Sisodia’s announcement withdrawing the policy. As of now, both agencies are investigating aspects of the case.

How did Delhi Police’s EOW get involved in the matter?

The Delhi government’s revised liquor policy, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, had proposed several changes in the existing policy, including home delivery of liquor, the opening of shops till 3 am, and allowing licensees to offer unlimited discounts. These changes were proposed by a group of ministers (GoM) in the Delhi cabinet on May 2.

Before the policy could be implemented, however, it had to be examined by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, who was appointed in April this year. After going through the proposal prepared by the excise department, Kumar flagged “procedural lapses” and irregularities in the new policy.

On July 8, Kumar sent a report to Sisodia, who heads the excise department, and asked for a reply to his questions. A copy of the report was also sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G Saxena on the same day.

Sources had told The Indian Express at the time that the Chief Secretary also informed the Delhi Police’s EOW about the alleged illegalities, cartelisation, and monopolies in the liquor trade, and asked them to investigate.

What did the EOW investigation find?

The EOW collected digital video recordings (DVRs) of excise department meetings held over 15 days in July, including one that reportedly went on until 5 am on the night of July 11-12.

The EOW issued notice to the assistant commissioner of the Delhi Excise Department, seeking details about the alleged illegal distribution of liquor licences to companies that had violated the terms and conditions of the new excise policy. It also sought documents and details including the specific date on which the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 had been formulated, and when the tenders for the grant of liquor licences under the new policy were floated.

The EOW also asked the department to provide the application forms of all successful applicants that received liquor licences, along with other relevant documents that they had to submit. Additionally, it asked the excise department to outline the procedure that had been followed to curb the monopolisation and cartelisation of the liquor trade.

What did the Chief Secretary’s report say?

According to the report submitted to the L-G and CM, Sisodia allegedly made changes to the excise policy without the approval of the L-G, such as allowing a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore on tendered licence fee on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Excise department, under direct orders of Sisodia, decided to allow a waiver of Rs 144.36 crore singularly to the liquor cartel, on the tendered licence fee, under the excuse of the Covid pandemic,” the report is learnt to have said.

Officials told The Indian Express that if any changes are made to a policy that has already been implemented, the excise department needs to place them before the cabinet, and forward it to the L-G for final approval. Any changes that are made without the approval of cabinet and L-G are illegal, and in violation of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 and the Transaction of Business Rules, 1993.

The report also alleged that Sisodia gave undue benefits to liquor licensees by revising the rates of foreign liquor and removing the levy of import pass fee of ₹50 per case of beer. This, according to the report, made foreign liquor and beer cheaper for retail, leading to a loss of revenue for the state exchequer.

What was Delhi’s liquor policy that is at the heart of the investigation?

Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vends. It also marked the exit of the government from selling liquor — only private liquor shops would run in the city, and each municipal ward would have 2-3 vends. It aimed to end the liquor mafia and black marketing, increase revenue and improve consumer experience, and ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends.

The government also made the rules flexible for licensees, such as allowing them to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling on MRP fixed by the government. Following this, discounts were offered by vendors, which attracted crowds. After protests by the opposition, the excise department withdrew the discounts for some time.

After the implementation of the new excise policy 2021-22, the government’s revenue increased by 27 per cent, generating around Rs 8900 crore.