Maharashtra’s Belgaum resolution: How did the state respond to Karnataka?

On Tuesday (December 27), the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the Belgaum border row with Karnataka, reiterating Maharashtra’s claim to the villages in the disputed region and condemning the “atrocities” meted out by the Karnataka administration against the Marathi-speaking population in the region.

The resolution followed a Karnataka Assembly resolution on the same issue, stating that it will “not cede an inch of land to Maharashtra”.

The Indian Express takes a look at Maharashtra’s resolution and the bitter Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in Belgaum.

What does Maharashtra’s resolution say?

The resolution, moved by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in the state Assembly and Council, condemned the Karnataka government’s “anti-Marathi” stand. It asserted asserted that “every inch” of 865 villages along with Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki should be part of Maharashtra. “The case pending before the Supreme Court will be fought legally with firm resolve and absolute strength,” it says, adding that the state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people of the disputed territory.

Further, the resolution appeals to the central government to urge the Karnataka government to guarantee the safety of Marathi people in the border areas as well as honour the decisions taken in the meeting between the Union Home Minister and the chief ministers of both the states.

According to Maharashtra’s resolution, when the chief ministers met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that till the Supreme Court gives its judgement on this matter, both sides will work to ensure that the issue does not flare up any further. However, by passing a resolution in its state Assembly, the Karnataka government took a contrary stand, Maharashtra claimed.

Why was the resolution tabled?

Maharashtra’s Opposition parties have been targetting the state government for taking a “soft stand” against Karnataka and its Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka government passed a resolution on the first day of the legislative session, vowing not to cede an inch of a land.

Notably, both Maharashtra and Karnataka have BJP led/supported governments – while the BJP rules Karnataka with a majority, in Maharashtra, the BJP is in alliance with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction.

For the Opposition, this was more than enough fodder to constantly attack the government on the Belgaum dispute.

Did the meeting between Amit Shah and the two chief ministers help?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met leaders of both the states to calm growing tensions. After the meeting, he told the press that an agreement has been reached between the leaders and neither state will make new claims on the disputed areas. He also said that both sides agreed to showing restraint while making statements.

However, linguistic pride and political pressures within the state have led to hardening of stand on both the sides.

Which political parties supported the Maharashtra resolution?

The resolution was passed unanimously.

Maharashtra units of both Congress and the BJP have reiterated their support for the disputed areas to become part of Maharashtra. Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have also aggressively pursued the matter , pushing the Maharashtra chief minister into making stronger statments.

Notably, the Congress and the BJP state unit in Karnataka have supported Karnataka’s claim over Belagavi.