How tussle within Ladakh’s leadership marks latest chapter in autonomy demand

Weeks after the Centre proposed inserting a new Article 371(K) in the Constitution to provide special protections for Ladakh, the Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Friday (October 23) made public the documents and minutes of their meetings with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The two bodies released five documents exchanged with MHA officials since May 22 this year. They also shared the records of the minutes of the meeting held on May 22, when a significant breakthrough was achieved: Both sides agreed to the demand for Constitutional safeguards under Article 371(K) and a legislature for the Union Territory (UT).

We explain the reasons behind the bodies making the documents public, what happened in the critical May 22 meeting, and the fault lines within Ladakh’s leadership.

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Why did Ladakhi bodies release documents pertaining to Union Home Ministry?

The move to make the records public came after former ABL co-chairman, Thupstan Chhewang, formed a new group and accused the two bodies of sabotaging ongoing talks with the Centre.

According to the leaders of ABL and KDA, the records have been made public to “put a clear picture” before the people of Ladakh and to “defeat attempts to divide the people”, as they feel the UT administration is trying to create a wedge between the people and the leadership.

Also in Explained | The evolution of state protections under Article 371, and what 371K could mean for Ladakh

“We made these documents public because some people said we are hiding the things. There is nothing to hide for us,” ABL chairman Dorjay Chering Lakrook told The Indian Express, in an apparent reference to his former colleague Chhewang.

KDA co-chairman Sajad Hussain Kargili said that the documents were released to keep people aware of what’s happening so as to dispel “any confusion that the Centre and the Union Territory administration is trying to sow”.

Countering the Centre

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By making the documents public, the ABL and KDA are attempting to corner the Centre for backtracking on the promises made during the May 22 meeting and answer those critics who alleged that the leadership is taking a hard stance. In the meeting, the two bodies agreed to scale down their demands from Sixth Schedule to Article 371(K), a Ladakh-specific mechanism to provide safeguards to the people’s identity, land, and jobs. They also scaled down their demand from statehood to a UT legislature.

Another reason was to counter the Centre and the UT administration’s recent moves that the two bodies see as an attempt to divide the people and undermine their leadership. They also see the recent announcement of the establishment of six new Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) as a part of this plan.

Also in Explained | Why Ladakh’s plan for 7 hill councils has triggered a political debate

According to ABL and KDA, the Centre is trying to cultivate its own support base and co-opt the local population through the creation of new hill councils in the far-flung regions of Ladakh.

“The UT administration is trying to break ABL and KDA. But people are clear. They are seeing that democracy is being stifled in Ladakh,” said Kargili. He called the new LAHDCs a “diversionary tactic”, which was “not going to succeed”.

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Lakrook said that the new LAHDCs are disempowered further. “They have amended the LAHDC Act and weakened it,” he said.

The breakaway faction

The leaders of ABL and KDA believe that the Chhewang-led group has been formed by the Centre and the UT administration to create divisions among the people of Ladakh to weaken its resistance. They also accused Chhewang of toeing the BJP line.

Chhewang, a former BJP MP who represented Ladakh in Lok Sabha (2014-18), was removed from the ABL this May after he dissented against the body’s opposition to privatisation of electricity in Ladakh — this followed many months of friction with co-chairman Lakrook. Chhewang had accused the ABL of taking a hard stance during its talks with the Centre. He was also upset over KDA’s growing clout and the representation given to Muslims in ABL.

“There is no doubt that he (Chhewang) is playing into the hands of the BJP,” Lakrook said. “He is speaking the BJP’s language. An attempt is being made to create confusion among the people.”