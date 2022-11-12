Kempegowda of Bengaluru and the BJP’s wooing of Vokkaligas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and inaugurated Terminal 2 of Bengaluru airport, which is named after the 16th-century figure credited with founding the city.

In June, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had announced that a statue of Kempegowda would come up on the legislative Assembly premises within a year.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda

The 16th century chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire is widely acknowledged as the founder of Bengaluru. It is said that he conceived the idea of a new city while hunting with his minister, and later marked its territory by erecting towers in four corners of the proposed city. He is also credited with having developed around 1,000 lakes in the city to cater to its drinking and agricultural needs.

Kempegowda’s name is everywhere in Bengaluru today — the city’s international airport, bus stand, main Metro station, and a major arterial road in the old city are all named after him.

BJP’s Vokkaliga outreach

Kempegowda belonged to the dominant agricultural Vokkaliga community. He is an iconic figure among Vokkaligas, Karnataka’s second most dominant community after Lingayats.

The statue was first announced in September 2019 by then Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, and the project was taken forward by Chief Minister Bommai. The plan for the statue was announced a day after a massive protest by Vokkaligas in Bengaluru over the alleged targeting of members of the community by central agencies. The BJP was at the time aiming to rope in Vokkaliga leaders from southern Karnataka as part of its political push into the old Mysuru region.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka in about six months. The BJP has never won a clear majority of over 113 seats in the 224-member Assembly, as it has struggled to attract the Vokkaliga community, which has traditionally supported former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) and the Congress.