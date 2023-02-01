Jharkhand Governor sends back domicile Bill: Why, what next

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais Sunday returned the domicile Bill — which defines a ‘local’ in the state on the basis of 1932 land records — to the state government to “seriously review” its legality.

Relations between the Governor and Chief Minister Hemant Soren have been strained since September last year, over Bais not disclosing the contents of an Election Commission letter to him that reportedly disqualified the CM as an MLA in an office of profit case.

What did the Governor say about the Bill?

Bais said the Bill mentions that only local persons, as identified under it, would be eligible for appointment in class 3 and 4 positions of the state government. This is not in accordance with Article 16 of the Constitution, which guarantees equality in employment. The Governor also said that only Parliament has been empowered to impose any kind of conditions in matters of employment. “The State Legislature does not have this power,” he said.

What did the Governor cite to support his decision?

Bais said that the Bill goes against apex court orders, citing the case of AVS Narasimha Rao and others vs Andhra Pradesh, which was about jobs to non-domicile persons.

The Governor also said that while various areas of Jharkhand are covered under the Fifth Schedule (dealing with provisions for Scheduled Tribes), in the case of Satyajit Kumar vs. State of Jharkhand, the Supreme Court “again declared 100 per cent reservation given by the state in scheduled areas as unconstitutional… such a provision clearly appears to be inconsistent, having adverse effect on the fundamental rights,” the Governor said. “Therefore… when the State Legislature is not vested with the power to pass a Bill in such cases, a serious question arises on the legality of this Bill.”

What will the government do now?

Sources in the government admitted that the state should not have included the provisions of employment in the Bill, as this matter has been dealt with in the past.

The Soren government had included a provision in the Bill that it would come into force only after the Centre carried out amendments to include it in the Ninth Schedule, putting it beyond judicial scrutiny.

A government source said: “Hemant Soren had thrown the ball in the Centre’s court, but the Governor, by sending the Bill back for review, has put the government in the dock. We are reviewing it and will send it back again. But the Opposition now has the chance to say that there were problems in the Bill itself.”

The Ninth Schedule of the Constitution contains a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in court. However, courts in the past have said that laws can be reviewed if they violate fundamental rights or the basic structure of the Constitution.