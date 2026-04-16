From TVs to cash transfers: Experts explain how Tamil Nadu’s welfare model is evolving

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Nagercoil. (narendramodi.in via PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu’s welfare model is often at the centre of debates on “freebies” and fiscal stress, intensified everytime consumer goods appear in state election manifestos. In the upcoming polls too, consumer goods are part of major parties’ manifestos, with the AIADMK promising free refrigerators and the DMK offering a Rs 8,000 coupon to “non-Income Tax paying homemakers” to buy an electronic home appliance of their choice

But how different is the state compared with others, and what is really changing in its welfare approach?

Is Tamil Nadu an outlier in the level of subsidies it provides?

No, Tamil Nadu is not an outlier in terms of subsidy spending.

Since FY19, subsidies as a share of the fiscal deficit in Tamil Nadu have averaged around 36%, which is significantly lower than the average of major states (see chart) (around 47%) and broadly in line with fast-growing states (see chart) (around 38%).